Gerri Marmer, Washington Post newsroom employee, dies at 75

Gerri Marmer, a longtime Washington Post employee who assisted the newsroom staff compiling community and cultural events and helped Metro section columnists with charitable fundraising, died May 16 at hospital in Clinton, Md. She was 75. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was a flesh-eating bacterial infection, said her husband, Dennis Marmer. Mrs. Marmer joined The Post in 1976, working as a telephone sales representative in advertising. After convalescing from a car accident in 1989, she joined the newsroom in 1991 as an administrative aide until retiring in 2017.

Among her various duties, she compiled crime-watch news, helped with the election-time voters guides and oversaw lists of religious events. She helped Metro columnists Bob Levey and his successor, John Kelly, by handling day-to-day accounting for two Post-involved charitable efforts: Send a Kid to Camp in the summer and Children’s Hospital during the holidays.

“This is back when readers sent checks directly to a bank P.O. box,” Kelly recalled. “Gerri was the mechanism that made it all work. She worked with the bank to get a running total every day to gauge the campaign’s progress. She was a bulldog, determined to get every last cent for the charities. If a reader forgot to sign or date a check, she’d call them at home. ... I’m certain that on more than one occasion Gerri was able to coax higher gifts from donors with her combination of charm and cajolery.”

She also ran The Post recreation association store that sold Post-branded paraphernalia and offered discount tickets for employees to sports games and other events.

Geraldine Kay Pancoast, known as Gerri, was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 1947. Her father was a professional organist, and mom was a homemaker. She attended Temple University in Philadelphia, where she also did secretarial work for department stores during and after her college years.

She was a member of Washington National Cathedral, where she was a volunteer usher for decades and participated in toy drives and other charitable work. She was a Clinton resident.

In addition to her husband of 40 years, of Clinton, survivors include three sisters and a brother.

