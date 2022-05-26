Ray Liotta, star of ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies at 67

Placeholder while article actions load

Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his menacing, tough-guy roles in “Something Wild” and the mob drama “Goodfellas” and who also had a significant supporting in the baseball fantasy film “Field of Dreams,” died May 26 in the Dominican Republic, where he was making a movie. He was 67. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the death but could not provide further details.

Mr. Liotta worked on daytime soap operas and other television dramas before he had his breakout role as an ex-convict in “Something Wild” (1986), directed by Jonathan Demme. Critic Roger Ebert called him “mesmerizing as the evil husband with vengeance on his mind,” and the role became a template for the kind of violent, charismatic character that would define Mr. Liotta’s career.

In 1989, Mr. Liotta played the ghostly embodiment of Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” portraying the real-life player who was banned from the game for gambling on the 1919 World Series. In the film, Shoeless Joe materializes through an Iowa cornfield, fulfilling the vision of a farmer (played by Kevin Costner) who hears the prophetic words, “If you build it, he will come.”

The centerpiece of Mr. Liotta’s career came in 1990 with “Goodfellas,” directed by Martin Scorsese and based on a nonfiction book by crime journalist Nicholas Pileggi, “Wise Guy.” He played Henry Hill, an Irish-Italian hoodlum in the 1950s and 1960s whose ambition was to become a “wise guy” in the New York mob. The film, which also starred Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, relied on Mr. Liotta’s narration to portray Hill’s childhood fascination with the criminal underworld and how he became a full-fledged mobster.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.

