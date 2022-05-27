Andy Fletcher, keyboardist who co-founded Depeche Mode, dies at 60

Placeholder while article actions load

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the unassuming, bespectacled, redheaded keyboardist who for more than 40 years added his synth sounds to Depeche Mode hits like “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Personal Jesus,” died May 26 at 60. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The band announced his death on its official social media pages but did not share additional details. Mr. Fletcher died at his home in Britain, according to a person close to the band who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Formed in Basildon, England, in 1980 by Mr. Fletcher, fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode quickly rose to become a giant of British electro-pop. Their debut album “Speak & Spell” (1981) opened with the modest hit “New Life” and closed with one of the band’s enduring tracks, “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

The group found international success with 1984′s “Some Great Reward” and the single “People are People,” both featuring Alan Wilder, who replaced Clarke. Their prominence would only grow throughout the 1980s and early ’90s, as Mr. Fletcher lent his keyboards to albums including “Music for the Masses” — which reached the Top 40 in the United States and led to a world tour, live album and documentary — as well as “Black Celebration” and “Violator.”

“His keyboard sounds crafted not just Depeche Mode’s sonic approach but shifted the direction of Techno, EDM, Downtempo, Triphop, & Electronica,” Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid said on Twitter.

A fan of soccer team Chelsea FC with a penchant for chess, Mr. Fletcher assumed a low-profile in the group. He did not sing or write songs, and his face was never as familiar as those of his bandmates. “Martin’s the songwriter, Alan’s the good musician, Dave’s the vocalist, and I bum around,” he said in the tour documentary, “101.”

But Fletch was a uniting figure and often the tiebreaking vote in the squabbles of his more famous bandmates. He also occasionally played bass in the band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. As usual, Mr. Fletcher let his bandmates do nearly all the talking.

The oldest of four children, Andrew John Leonard Fletcher was born in Nottingham, England, on July 8, 1961. He and his family later moved to Basildon, outside London, where he became childhood friends with Clarke and singer Alison Moyet, who later formed the duo Yazoo (also known as Yaz).

As teenagers, Mr. Fletcher and Clarke formed the short-lived group No Romance, which evolved into the trio Composition of Sound after Mr. Fletcher met Gore at a pub in Basildon in 1980. Gahan was recruited later that year, and the name was changed to Depeche Mode.

Mr. Fletcher remained with the group until his death, though reported struggles with depression in 1994 spurred him to sit out part of a tour. His death leaves Gahan and Gore as the only permanent members of Depeche Mode.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 30 years, Gráinne Mullan, and two children, Megan and Joe.

