Angelo Sodano, cardinal and Vatican official, dies at 94

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, a once-powerful Italian prelate who was the Vatican's long-serving No. 2 official but whose legacy was tarnished by his support for the pedophile founder of an influential religious order, died May 27 at a medical clinic in Rome. He was 94.

The Vatican announced his death in a statement. Italian state radio said Sodano recently had contracted the coronavirus, complicating his already frail health.

Pope Francis in a condolence telegram Saturday to Maria Sodano, the retired prelate’s sister, noted that Cardinal Sodano had held many roles in the Vatican’s diplomatic corps, culminating in his being named secretary of state on June 28, 1991, by the then-pontiff, John Paul II. A day later, John Paul, who later was made a saint, elevated him to the rank of cardinal.

Cardinal Sodano was a Vatican diplomat in Ecuador, Uruguay and Chile. Late in his Vatican career, however, he championed the Rev. Marcial Maciel, the deceased Mexican founder of the Legion of Christ religious order. Maciel was later revealed to be a pedophile, and his clerical career was discredited by the cultlike practices he imposed on the order’s members. An internal investigation eventually identified 33 priests and 71 seminarians in the order who sexually abused minors over about eight decades.

Cardinal Sodano, as secretary of state under John Paul, had for years prevented the Vatican from investigating sex abuse allegations against Maciel. The Holy See had evidence dating back decades that the founder of the religious order — an organization that was a favorite of John Paul’s for producing so many priests — was a drug addict and a pedophile.

The Vatican’s biography of Cardinal Sodano, issued after his death, made no mention of the scandals. Instead, it noted his accomplishments as a top Vatican diplomat, including his work for “the peaceful solution to the controversy of the sovereignty of two states,” a reference to the territorial dispute that erupted in the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and Britain.

Speaking of Cardinal Sodano’s career at the Vatican, where he served until 2006 as the Holy See’s No. 2 official in the role of secretary of state, Francis said the prelate had carried out his mission with “exemplary dedication.”

In December 2019, Francis accepted Cardinal Sodano’s resignation as dean of the College of Cardinals, an influential role, especially in preparing for conclaves, the closed-door election of pontiffs. Cardinal Sodano had held that position since 2005.

Cardinal Sodano was born in Isola d’Asti, a town in the Piedmont region of northern Italy, on Nov. 23, 1927. He was ordained a priest in 1950 and obtained a doctorate in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University and in canon law from the Pontifical Lateran University, both in Rome.

He joined the Vatican’s diplomatic corps in 1959, eventually representing the Holy See across Europe. In 2000, he played a role in ending an enduring mystery at the Vatican by disclosing the so-called third secret of Fatima.

In 1917, three Portuguese shepherd children said they saw the Virgin Mary appear above an olive tree and she told them three secrets. The first two were said to have foretold the end of World War I and the start of World War II and the rise and fall of Soviet communism. Some speculated that the third, unrevealed secret, was a doomsday prophecy.

While the pope was visiting the popular shrine in Fatima, Portugal, Cardinal Sodano said that the “interpretations” of the children spoke of a “bishop clothed in white,” who “falls to the ground, apparently dead, under a burst of gunfire.” That description evoked the assassination attempt on John Paul in St. Peter’s Square on May 13, 1981, in which the pope was gravely wounded. It was the same day of the year as the first of the reported Fatima visions in 1917.

