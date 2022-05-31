June Randolph, civic leader in Occoquan, Va., dies at 101

Placeholder while article actions load

June Randolph, a citizen activist of the historic river town of Occoquan, Va., who played a vital role in its development over the last half-century, including recovery from a hurricane disaster, died May 23 at a care center in Woodbridge, Va. She was 101. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A grandson, Lee Sullivan, said she had a form of dementia and stopped eating and drinking.

A resident of Occoquan since 1954, Mrs. Randolph was a former mayor, town clerk, town treasurer, town council member, member of the architectural review board, and member and chairwoman of the planning commission.

She settled in Occoquan, on the river town that separates Fairfax County from Prince William County, because it was then an easy commute for her husband, who worked at the Pentagon. For a period, they lived aboard his sailboat on the Occoquan River, which flows into the Potomac River.

A key element in Mrs. Randolph’s vision for future development occurred a half-century ago when Hurricane Agnes devastated Northern Virginia in June 1972, causing extensive property damage in Occoquan and neighboring communities.

“After Agnes, the town was at a turning point,” Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta said. Local businesses such as banks and hardware and grocery stores were wiped out.

“So the town could have become entirely residential and lost the commercial and business area that distinguishes a town from a residential subdivision,” Porta said. “June was instrumental in preserving Occoquan’s status as a historic mixed-use community, which I would argue is a fundamental characteristic of most vibrant towns.”

As chair of Occoquan’s planning commission, Mrs. Randolph headed the review board that produced zoning regulations and amendments that helped establish Occoquan’s identity as a mini-mecca for tourists, with specialty shops, restaurants, historic preservation, a museum and art exhibits in the wake of the damage done by Hurricane Agnes. There are an estimated 100 shops in historic Occoquan.

“She was a town icon,” Porta said.

Janet June Watson was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on June 4, 1920. Her father owned a coal mine and later, during the Depression, a candy store. Her mother was a homemaker. She graduated in 1942 from West Virginia University and moved to Washington during World War II.

She worked for the FBI and was a Navy Wave during the war, then in 1948 married Hoyt W. Randolph, with whom she had three children. He died in 1979 and a son, Hoyt W. Randolph Jr., died in 2021.

Survivors include two children, Elizabeth Coulson of Aquia, Va., and Marshall Randolph of Wellesley, Mass.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her governmental jobs, Mrs. Randolph was a founding board member and first president of the Occoquan Historical Society and the first president of the Woodbridge Women’s Club. (Woodbridge is the neighborhood in which Occoquan is located.) She also started a bridge card game club.

With her husband, she did newspaper crossword puzzles nightly. She helped a convert a church that was no longer used into a city hall and another old building into a museum.

