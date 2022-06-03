Ingram Marshall, composer who used electronics, natural sounds, dies at 80

Placeholder while article actions load

Ingram Marshall, an influential American composer who used combinations of electronic sound and standard orchestral instruments to create deeply moving, atmospheric and often melancholic soundscapes, died May 31 at a hospital in New Haven, Conn. He was 80. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He had complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Veronica Tomasic. Mr. Marshall’s music drew on a wealth of styles, from 18th-century hymnody and lush Romanticism to mid-20th century electronic composition and minimalism — a breadth of influences that made his music almost impossible to classify. He was sometimes called a post-minimalist, but he disliked the term, suggesting postmodernist as an alternative. But his music also embraced a time-expanding element — a sense of slowly unfolding — born of his fascination with the Indonesian gamelan, a traditional percussion ensemble that he discovered as a college student in the late 1960s.

Trained in the use of computers to produce musical sounds, first at the Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center and later at the California Institute of the Arts, he created some pieces with purely electronic timbres — “blip and bloop and bleep” textures, as he once called them — but generally preferred collecting the sounds of the real world and modifying them with digital delays, looping and other techniques, often adding live instruments or vocals, which would be electronically processed as well.

His best-known work, “Fog Tropes” (1981), used sounds he recorded near San Francisco Bay, including fog horns at different pitches, ringing buoys, seagulls and wind. Looped and processed, the recordings became a dark-hued, hauntingly atmospheric score, to which he added music for a live brass sextet. In 2010, director Martin Scorsese used a section of the piece in his film “Shutter Island.”

“I never worship technology for itself,” Mr. Marshall told the online music website Perfect Sound Forever in 2003. “It’s only a tool and one must avoid the pitfall of always wanting the newest, most up to date technology in order to realize one’s music, because that perfect technology will never exist. It is better to use what you have, what you find at your disposal and make the best of it — then you are in charge.”

Another of Mr. Marshall’s most admired scores, “Kingdom Come” (1997) — a meditation on the Yugoslavian wars of the mid-1990s — uses heavily processed recordings of Christian and Muslim sacred music recorded in Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia, wrapped within a rich orchestral and choral fabric. Mr. Marshall had collected the music during a visit to the former Yugoslavia in 1985. When his brother-in-law, journalist Francis Tomasic, was killed in Bosnia in 1994, Mr. Marshall wrote the work as a kind of requiem for victims of the conflict.

“'Composers, poets and artists always feel useless in the wake of calamity,” he told the New York Times in 2001. “We are not firemen; we are not philanthropists or inspirational speakers. But I think it is the tragic and calamitous in life that we try to make sense of, and this is the stuff of our lives as artists.”

Other works, including “Gradual Requiem” (1978), “Hymnodic Delays” (1997), “Psalmbook” (2011) and “Magnificat Strophes” (2014), also draw on an innate spirituality.

Mr. Marshall sometimes used repetition and other minimalist techniques, but he rejected the dogma that drove the style, telling the New York Times in 2007 that where minimalism was concerned, “what was important was not the process as much as the expressive use of it.”

And although his music embraced dissonance when he needed it to communicate an idea or a particular atmosphere, he was as apt to write a graceful melody supported with a lush Romantic texture, as he did in “Authentic Presence” (2002), for solo piano, or “Dark Waters” (1995), for English horn and tape.

“Ingram Marshall is the great poet of the indistinct,” Village Voice critic Kyle Gann wrote in 2002. “His music is filmy, nebulous. It melts. It enters unobtrusively and dies by slowly slipping away. In between the drama can be gripping, but it sneaks up on you.”

Ingram Douglass Marshall was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on May 10, 1942. His father was a banker, and his mother was a homemaker who was also a talented amateur pianist and singer and encouraged her son’s interest in music.

Mr. Marshall pursued his musical studies at Lake Forest College in Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1964, and at Columbia University, where he studied musicology with Paul Henry Lang and composition with Vladimir Ussachevsky and Mario Davidovsky, two pioneers of electronic composition.

In 1966, Mr. Marshall continued his work in electronic music at the California Institute of the Arts, where he was a graduate assistant to the composer Morton Subotnick. In addition to studies of electronic music, Mr. Marshall discovered the Indonesian gamelan at Cal Arts and studied with K.R.T. Wasitodipura before traveling to Indonesia and Bali on a Fulbright fellowship to investigate further. He completed his master of fine arts degree in 1971 and remained at Cal Arts to teach.

Mr. Marshall was in the San Francisco area from 1973 until 1985, composing works such as “Fragility Cycles” (1978) for gambuh (a Balinese bamboo flute) and synthesizer, and “Fog Tropes,” which began as a contribution to another composer’s evening-long work about San Francisco’s weather. For a while, Mr. Marshall used the electronic component of the piece, then called “Fog,” as a prelude to performances of his “Fragility Cycles” (1978). But in 1981, John Adams — then the composer-in-residence at the San Francisco Symphony — invited Mr. Marshall to present a concert of his music and suggested he add brass to “Fog,” an idea that yielded “Fog Tropes” in its final form.

In 1985, Mr. Marshall married Veronica Tomasic, who survives him, along with their son, Dominic Marshall; a daughter from an earlier relationship, Juliet Simon; and four grandchildren.

After teaching at the Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., Mr. Marshall joined the faculty at Yale University in 1989 and settled in Hamden, Conn. He was a visiting professor and senior fellow at the Brooklyn College Institute for Studies in American Music in 1990 and 1991.

Several of Mr. Marshall’s students — including Timo Andres, Christopher Cerrone, Jacob Cooper, Armando Bayolo and Tyondai Braxton — became respected composers.

Among the musicians who commissioned and performed Mr. Marshall’s music were the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Kronos Quartet, the American Composers Orchestra, the Bang on a Can All-Stars, the guitarist Benjamin Verdery and the pianist Sarah Cahill. He composed a concerto for classical and electric guitars, “Dark Florescence” (2004) that was given its premiere at Carnegie Hall by Verdery and Andy Summers, the guitarist for the Police. He also collaborated with the photographer Jim Bengston on the multimedia works, “Alcatraz” (1982), about the California prison, and “Eberbach” (1985), about a German monastery.

“I have to confess,” Mr. Marshall told the online New Music Box in 2001, “I’m not prolific. I don’t write a lot of music and it takes me a long time to finish things and it used to worry me. I used to think ‘Oh, God, my career, it’s not gonna go anywhere unless I have four or five symphonies,’ you know, and more of this and more of that. But I always think of poets who maybe every five years publish a very slim volume of poetry …. I think of my work as a little like that, you know there’s a certain essence, there’s a certain concentrated quality to my work and that well, it’s the old thing quality versus quantity. I just try to focus on doing what I do well. It’s not a lot, but you get a lot more out of what I’ve done hopefully.”

