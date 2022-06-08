Jim Seals, of 1970s soft-rock duo Seals and Crofts, dies at 80

Placeholder while article actions load

Jim Seals, who as part of the duo Seals and Crofts crafted memorably wistful 1970s hits like “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl,” died June 6 at age 80. His death was announced by John Ford Coley, who had formed the 1970s duo England Dan and John Ford Coley with Mr. Seals’s younger brother Dan. Complete details were not immediately available. He had a stroke in 2017.

Mr. Seals and Darrell “Dash” Crofts had known each other since they were teenagers together in bands in their native Texas. They started Seals and Crofts in the late 1960s and over the next several years were among a wave of soft-rock groups that also included the groups America and Bread.

With Mr. Seals as the primary lead vocalist of the harmonizing duo, Seals and Crofts had a string of hits in the 1970s that included “Summer Breeze” in 1972 and “Diamond Girl” in 1973, both of which reached No. 6. Another of their tunes, “Get Closer,” sung with Carolyn Willis, was a Top 10 hit in 1976.

Other songs that made the charts included “We May Never Pass This Way (Again)” (1973), “I’ll Play for You” (1975), “Goodbye Old Buddies” (1977) and “You’re the Love” (1978).

The duo broke up in 1980 and had a couple of short-lived reunions in the early 1990s and early 2000s. Mr. Seals also performed on occasion with his brother Dan, who died in 2009.

For several years in the late 1950s and early 1960s, both Seals and Dash Crofts — who survives his partner — were members of a group that bore little stylistic similarity to their later act: the Champs, although they joined after that band had recorded its signature hit, “Tequila.” Seals played sax in that group, and Crofts was on drums.

James Eugene Seals was born Oct. 17, 1941, in Sidney, Tex. His father was in the oil business and an amateur musician.

Young Jim began playing the fiddle when he was about 5. In a 1952 contest in West Texas, Jim won the fiddle division while his father triumphed in the guitar category.

Jim Seals later took up the saxophone, which he played as a young teenager in rock-and-roll bands in Texas. In 1958, he and Crofts joined the Champs — who had recently had a No. 1 hit with “Tequila” — and stayed with the band until 1965, with Mr. Seals on saxophone and Crofts on drums.

Later, Mr. Seals played primarily guitar and fiddle, while Crofts played the mandolin.

The pair moved to Los Angeles, joined a group called the Dawnbreakers and also played for a time behind Glen Campbell. Their manager, Marcia Day, was a member of the Baha’i faith, and the two musicians became Baha’i adherents.

“It was the only thing I’d heard that made sense to me, so I responded to it,” Mr. Seals told the Los Angeles Times in 1991. “That began to spawn some ideas to write songs that might help people to understand, or help ones who maybe couldn’t feel anything or were cynical or cold.”

Seals and Crofts stirred controversy in 1974 by recording an antiabortion song, “Unborn Child,” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. The belief that abortion was wrong came out of their shared Baha’i beliefs. They released the song over the objections of their label, Warner Bros.

“If we’d known it was going to cause such disunity, we might have thought twice about doing it,” Mr. Seals later said.

After the duo broke up, Mr. Seals moved with his wife and three children to Costa Rica, where they had a coffee farm. He later settled in Nashville. Crofts currently lives in Australia.

“Around 1980,” Mr. Seals told the Los Angeles Times in 1991, “we were still drawing 10,000 to 12,000 people at concerts. But we could see, with this change coming where everybody wanted dance music, that those days were numbered. We just decided that it was a good time, after a long run at it, to lie back and not totally commit ourselves to that kind of thing.”

Mr. Seals stopped performing after his stroke in 2017. Besides his brother, several cousins and an uncle have been performers or songwriters.

Survivors include his wife and three children.

