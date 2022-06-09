Paula Rego, whose art captured ‘the beautiful grotesque,’ dies at 87

Placeholder while article actions load

Drawing on myths, folk tales and her own upbringing under a dictatorship in Portugal, artist Paula Rego made paintings and drawings that were mischievous, menacing and psychologically complex. They had, she said, a sense of “the beautiful grotesque,” and explored issues of female agency and identity through their unsettling depictions of Disney-like animals and monumental women.

For her “Dog Women” series in the 1990s, she showed solitary women posed like animals — crouching, reclining, howling on all fours. The pictures were tinged with violence and eroticism, as in other works in which she showed a wife cutting off a monkey’s tail with oversized scissors, an “Angel” wielding a sponge in one hand and a sword in the other, and a young woman polishing her father’s knee-high police boot.

As Ms. Rego told it, art was a way to work through fear and trauma, to soothe and comfort as well as to erase, attack, scratch out and destroy. “In my pictures I could do anything,” she said in the 2017 documentary “Paula Rego: Secrets & Stories,” directed by her son, Nick Willing. “Work is the most important thing in life — it is for me.”

Ms. Rego was 87 when she died June 8 at her home in northern London, not far from the converted stretcher factory that she used as a studio. The Victoria Miro Gallery, which represents her, announced her death but did not cite a specific cause.

Although she was raised on the Portuguese coast, Ms. Rego spent much of her career in Britain, where she became known as one of the country’s most renowned and inventive artists. Queen Elizabeth II named her a Dame Commander, one of the country’s highest honors, in 2010, and the Tate Britain organized a sprawling retrospective of her work last year.

“An uncompromising artist of extraordinary imaginative power, she has revolutionized the way in which women are represented,” the museum said at the time. Some of her works are on display at the Venice Biennale, one of the art world’s signature events.

For years, however, Ms. Rego was largely overlooked, launching her career in the 1950s as a figurative artist at a time when abstraction was in vogue. She was a rare woman in the London scene — she didn’t worry about the men, she said, “because you could seduce them if you wanted to” — and felt disconnected from existing art movements. Her first solo show, in Lisbon in 1965, shocked some critics with its colorful paintings and collages, which combined newspaper and magazine cutouts with her own semiabstract drawings.

“My inspiration,” she told an interviewer at the time, “comes from things that have little to do with painting: caricatures, daily news, things that happen in the streets, proverbs, children’s stories, children’s play, children’s songs and dances, nightmares, desires, fears.”

Many of her works were inspired by literature or nursery rhymes, repurposing literary or folk characters like the Three Blind Mice, Jane Eyre and Snow White. Animals were often substituted for people, as in her painting “Pregnant Rabbit Telling Her Parents,” in which a bunny is shown delivering unexpected news to her mother, a cat, and father, a cigar-smoking dog.

Other works were more explicitly political, informed by her childhood under Portuguese dictator António de Oliveira Salazar, whom she portrayed in paintings like “Salazar Vomiting the Homeland” (1960) and “The Imposter” (1964), which imagined him as an octopus.

Ms. Rego tackled feminist issues including female genital mutilation and abortion rights, which inspired some of her best known works, a series of pastel drawings that showed pained but defiant young women just before or after the procedure. One woman was depicted with her feet on folding chairs, which served as makeshift stirrups; others were shown curled up on a bed or lying on the floor.

The abortion series began as a form of protest, following the defeat of a 1998 referendum that would have decriminalized the procedure in Portugal. It was also informed by personal experience: As a teenager, Ms. Rego had a “back street” abortion so that she could continue her art studies in London, rather than be forced to return to her parents in Portugal.

She said she wanted her work to reveal “the fear and pain and danger of an illegal abortion, which is what desperate women have always resorted to.”

When another abortion vote was held in Portugal in 2007, many of her pictures were published in national newspapers, helping to shape debate surrounding access to the procedure. The referendum passed, legalizing abortion in the country, and former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio went on to cite “the very harsh brutality of her pictures” as “an influence” on the outcome.

Maria Paula Figueiroa Rego was born in Lisbon on Jan. 26, 1935. The next year, her parents moved to England for her father’s job as an electrical engineer. Ms. Rego was sent to her grandmother, who lived in the fishing town of Ericeira and introduced the young girl to Portuguese folklore.

The stories became a balm of sorts, a source of solace in a childhood shaped by fear and isolation. “My mother tells me I was afraid of the flies, but I remember being afraid of everything,” Ms. Rego told biographer John McEwen. “I was even afraid of other children. I just couldn’t bear to be put outside. Oh God, it was awful. It was just terror, terror.”

Art — “the pencil scratching on the paper and making something” — also offered an escape. Ms. Rego received encouragement from a teacher at the British international school she attended near Lisbon, and went on to study at a finishing school in England before enrolling in 1952 at the Slade School of Fine Art, part of University College London.

It was there that she met painter Victor Willing, a glamorous fellow student who went on to become famous for his nude studies. He was married at the time, but they started an affair and, after his divorce, married in 1959, deepening a tumultuous relationship that included infidelities on both sides.

At the time, “women were there to be partners and supporters for their artist husbands. I wasn’t one of those,” she told the BBC last year. “I wanted to be in the big boys’ club, with the great painters I admired. Just as I’d wanted to be Robin Hood and not Maid Marian.”

Ms. Rego and her husband split their time between Britain and Portugal before settling permanently in London in the mid-1970s. Over the next decade, she and her work started to gain a wide audience in Britain, where AIR Gallery mounted her first major solo show in London and she was named an associate artist at the National Gallery, which added some of her pieces to its permanent collection.

Much of that period was spent caring for her husband, who had multiple sclerosis and died in 1988, the same year Ms. Rego painted “The Family,” a tender if somewhat disquieting picture of a woman and her daughters caring for her infirm husband, helping him with his clothes as he sits rigid on a bed.

In addition to her son, Nick, survivors include two daughters, Cas and Victoria Willing, and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Rego remained productive in recent years, and often described art as a form of therapy, a way “to give fear a face,” as she put it in a 2016 interview with the Telegraph. She had mixed success (“it’s ridiculous to be so old and so fearful”), but said she was still calmed by turning to stories, whether in the form of childhood memories or folk tales and legends.

“I choose a story,” she added, “so that I can use it to paint my own life.”

