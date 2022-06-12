Stephen Eilperin, D.C. Superior Court judge, dies at 84

Placeholder while article actions load

Stephen F. Eilperin, a D.C. Superior Court judge from 1983 to 2019 who drew media attention for his ruling in a case granting custody of a foster child to same-sex foster parents over the child’s extended family, died June 9 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. He was 84. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was a heart ailment, said daughter Juliet Eilperin, deputy climate and environment editor at The Washington Post.

As a young lawyer, Judge Eilperin worked on a team with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division that crafted congressional speeches advocating for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He was present at the signing of the act and was gifted one of the pens used by President Lyndon B. Johnson to sign the landmark civil rights legislation.

After working in private practice, he joined the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 1975 as an assistant general counsel and later solicitor and administrative judge. In 1983, he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to the D.C. Superior Court, the trial court overseeing the city’s civil, criminal, family, probate, tax, landlord and tenant, and traffic cases, and he served as an associate judge before being elevated to senior status in 1998.

One of his higher-profile decisions involved the custody of a 4-year-old Black child identified as “T.J.” The child, whose mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been placed in a foster home for a year before going to foster parents, a White lesbian couple. When they petitioned for formal adoption, T.J.’s great-aunt began a legal challenge.

Judge Eilperin favored the couple, explaining that in their care the child had shown remarkable growth in vocabulary, his fits of rage were gone, and he was involved in youth sports. The judge, whose ruling was reported by the publication Legal Times, described T.J. as a “surprisingly happy, active, normal (although still at risk) little boy.”

“Essentially, for a child’s successful development,” the judge wrote, “race, gender, extended family and all else is subservient to the fundamental importance of forming an attachment very early on to a person who is viewed as fundamentally different from all other and irreplaceable.”

The judge called the great-aunt “a kind and loving 60-year-old woman who has raised eight of her own children and is raising T.J.’s 12-year-old half sister.” Offering his “deeply-felt regrets” to the great-aunt and her family, he urged them to “shower T.J. with all the love my decision allows and their hearts hold.”

His ruling drew support from Rita Simon, an American University law professor specializing in transracial adoptions. “If families who adopt across racial lines are not special when they start out, they become so over the years,” she told the Chicago Tribune. “What they come to learn is that they are not only adopting a child but a set of traditions, folkways, a history, and they feel responsible in helping children understand that history and heritage.”

The decision, which was later overturned, struck a personal chord for Judge Eilperin, who lost his own father at 3 and “was doing everything possible to protect this little boy from suffering a similar fate,” his daughter said.

Judge Eilperin was a “sensitive and empathetic person,” according to D.C. Superior Court Senior Judge Frederick H. Weisberg, who “always thought about the impact of his decisions on the people behind the legal disputes he was being asked to resolve.”

Stephen Francis Eilperin was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 25, 1937, and grew up in Manhattan. His father owned a small business. After being widowed, his mother worked as an Internal Revenue Service clerk.

On scholarship, he graduated in 1959 from Columbia University and in 1963 from Columbia Law School, where he was the editor of the law review. After a judicial clerkship, he worked at the Justice Department from 1964 to 1966.

His first marriage, to Sophie Cook, ended in divorce. In 1998, he married Michelle Hester. In addition to his wife, of Washington, survivors include two children from his first marriage, Juliet Eilperin of Washington and Michael Demos of Brooklyn; two stepchildren, Laurel Hester of Alexandria, Va., and Megan Hester of Brooklyn; and nine grandchildren.

Throughout his rulings, Judge Eilperin stressed flexibility, as he reflected on in one Daily Washington Law Reporter opinion published in 1983.

“Sentencing is difficult and unpleasant for a judge; even more so for the defendant,” he wrote. “The judge knows little about the person who stands before him — informed by the trial (if there has been one), a presentence report, and a short conversation at the time of sentencing; rarely anything else. Based on this brief acquaintance and what resources society makes available, the judge is expected to mete out a sentence that will do the defendant and the community some good.”

