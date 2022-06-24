Tom Graham, Washington Post copy editor, dies at 71

Placeholder while article actions load

Tom Graham, a journalist who retired in 2019 after 21 years at The Washington Post, mostly as a copy editor for the health section, died June 22 at his home in Columbia, Md. He was 71. The cause was complications from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a form of cancer, said his daughter Eileen Graham.

Before joining The Post, Mr. Graham spent nearly a quarter century working for what became Patuxent Publishing and overseeing the editorial operation of about a dozen community newspapers in Howard and Baltimore counties. In 1983, on a fellowship that took him to Paris, he worked on the copy desk of the International Herald Tribune.

Thomas Michael Graham was born in Manhattan on April 7, 1951, and grew up in the Bronx. His father was a conductor for the New York City transit authority, and his mother, an Irish immigrant, was a homemaker.

He graduated in 1973 from Boston College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He became a board vice president of the Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Press Association.

For the past two decades, Mr. Graham held leadership roles with the World Computer Exchange, a nonprofit organization that helps disadvantaged youth gain access to computers and tech education.

In addition to his wife of 48 years, Mary Kay Sigaty, a former member of the Howard County Council, survivors include two daughters, Eileen Graham of Washington and Bridget Graham of Federalsburg, Md.; two brothers; and a sister.

