Betty Rowland, the last grande dame of burlesque, dies at 106

Betty Rowland, the original “Ball of Fire,” was a grande dame of burlesque, a voluptuous 5-foot-1 dancer with flaming red hair — thus the stage name — and an energetic bump and grind. Her striptease, she liked to say, was more tease than strip, although she often left the stage wearing nothing more than sequined pasties and a G-string.

A contemporary of 1930s and ’40s burlesque stars such as Gypsy Rose Lee, Sherry Britton and Zorita, Ms. Rowland filled theaters from Times Square in New York to Main Street in Los Angeles, where West Coast promoters dubbed her “the biggest shake since the 1906 quake.”

As an orchestra played jazz standards like “In the Mood,” she pirouetted across the stage in a Grecian gown or a floor-length dress with a slit up to the hip. Then, to the horror of the Vice Squad, she would perform a languid maneuver known as the German Roll, in which she bent forward, touched her hands to the floor and rolled upward, with her feet turned out in the fifth position.

“Let’s put a little juice in the Ballets Russes,” she would say in one of her signature routines, “and give the dying swan a little goose.” She went on, “In a classical kind of way, do you mind if I put a bump in this ballet?”

Ms. Rowland was 106 when she died April 3 at an assisted-living center in Culver City, Calif. Her death, which was not widely reported at the time, was confirmed by her friend Leslie Zemeckis, who did not give a cause. It was reported by the New York Times on Wednesday.

“She was absolutely the last burlesque legend,” said Zemeckis, who interviewed Ms. Rowland for “Behind the Burly Q,” a 2010 documentary about the art form. In a phone interview, she described Ms. Rowland as a crucial link to an era when burlesque was more or less mainstream entertainment, a staple of theaters like the Minsky’s burlesque chain in New York, where dancers shared a bill with comedy acts, singers, jugglers and gymnasts.

Ms. Rowland never made as much money as peers like Tempest Storm and Blaze Starr, but she was still enormously popular, often performing four shows a day, seven days a week, to audiences that included film stars such as Lucille Ball. Orson Welles invited her to perform at wrap parties for his movies, often serving as emcee. He “was never in town more than 12 hours," she said, "before heading for the Follies,” one of the Main Street burlesque theaters.

Ms. Rowland launched her career in show business at age 11, performing in a vaudeville act with her sister Roz Elle, also known as Rosie. As she told it, they danced together for about four years before drifting into burlesque during the Depression, when they were booked for a week at the Old Howard theater in Boston.

“We told ourselves we wouldn’t pay any attention to those horrible people taking their clothes off and telling dirty jokes,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1966. “But we found that backstage it was like one big family. And those free Saturday night lunches! Well, we stayed another week.”

Ms. Rowland went on to work with comedians including Abbott and Costello, Joey Faye, Rags Ragland, Phil Silvers and Joe Yule, the father of actor Mickey Rooney. By the standards of the pornography and strip clubs that followed, her performances were tame.

“The girls now, they start where we used to leave off,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1992. She recalled that well into the 1940s, men came to her shows accompanied by dates. But over the next two decades, burlesque performances grew raunchier as they competed with television, movies and the rise of men’s magazines like Playboy.

Instead of dancers, shows featured “nudie cuties, and just nudies,” Ms. Rowland complained. “What is a lap dance, anyway?” she asked.

Even as audiences dwindled, she remained dedicated to her art form, and was still taking to the stage of the New Follies in Los Angeles at age 50.

“The theater was dingy beyond description, the band reduced to a drummer and a pianist and the midweek audience painfully spare,” the Los Angeles Times reported in 1966. “Yet to the unsteady strains of ‘Hello, Dolly’ out came the petite Miss Rowland, as regal and redheaded as ever, to prove that experience can triumph over youth, that grace and good humor can beat the passing of time to a draw.

“Amidst this dreariest of settings, Miss Rowland demonstrated that she is above all an artist.”

Betty Jane Rowland was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 23, 1916. Her father was an accountant who lost his job during the Depression, leading the family to rely on Ms. Rowland and her sisters’ dance shows for money. “I wanted to go to college, but we lost our home and I wound up in show business,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2006. “It put turkey on the table.”

By age 14, Ms. Rowland was doing a full striptease. She and her sisters settled in New York, where Dian, the oldest, performed as “Society’s Favorite,” carrying a diploma onstage and stripping with a cap and gown. Roz Elle was known as the “Golden Girl,” doing acrobatic routines while wearing nothing but a layer of gold paint. She later became a baroness after marrying one of the wealthiest men in Europe, Jean Empain of Belgium; when he died of cancer in 1946, she married his first cousin, who was also a baron.

In 1937, New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia cracked down on burlesque theaters, blaming them for corrupting the city’s morals. Minsky’s shut down, and Ms. Rowland took her act to Los Angeles, where the owners of the Follies theater dubbed her the “Ball of Fire.”

She briefly flirted with Hollywood, appearing as a chorus girl in the 1941 film “Let’s Make Music,” and about two years later she sued the Samuel Goldwyn Co. over the release of the 1941 screwball comedy “Ball of Fire,” claiming that she was owed $50,000 for the use of the title and $3,500 for breach of contract.

Ms. Rowland had been hired as a technical adviser on the film, which starred Barbara Stanwyck as a nightclub performer hired to help a nebbishy Gary Cooper, who is trying to write an encyclopedia entry on modern slang.

According to Ms. Rowland, costume designer Edith Head came to her burlesque shows and visited backstage, where she examined one of the dancer’s floor-length paneled skirts and matching long-sleeved cropped blouses. The outfit allegedly inspired one of Stanwyck’s looks in the film, although the lawsuit was dropped for lack of evidence.

Ms. Rowland benefited from the publicity and was also flattered by the film, according to Liz Goldwyn, a granddaughter of the movie mogul, who interviewed Ms. Rowland for her burlesque book and documentary “Pretty Things.” “Betty said the blatant copy complimented her, as it was a signal that she had arrived — the famous studio designer was looking to Betty for her fashion sense.”

At times, Ms. Rowland’s striptease got her in trouble with the law. She was fined $250 for lewdness in 1939, after a police officer imitated her routine on the witness stand, and in 1952 her act was shut down altogether. According to Ms. Rowland, the theater manager was filling in at the box office that night and failed to recognize a pair of Vice Squad officers, refusing to let them in free.

Police arrested the manager and Ms. Rowland, charging that she was giving a “sadistic” performance. A judge sentenced her to four months in jail, although she was released after three weeks, having apparently promised to stop performing locally. She celebrated her freedom with a nationwide tour.

By the late 1960s, she was running Mr. B’s, a neighborhood bar in Santa Monica that she had inherited from friends. Under Ms. Rowland, the bar maintained fairly strict decorum: no tank-tops after dark, no profanity at the pool table. When customers crossed the line, she was known to shine a flashlight in their faces until they left.

Ms. Rowland had a longtime relationship with Gus Schilling, a burlesque comedian and character actor who died in 1957. Her marriage to Owen Dalton, an investor and lumber merchant, ended in divorce.

She leaves no immediate survivors.

Like other burlesque queens, Ms. Rowland effectively self-produced her own shows, selecting her music and wardrobe. “Zippers aren’t safe,” she observed. “The glamour’s all gone if you have to stop and wrestle with a zipper that gets jammed.”

She ran into other issues at the start of her career. During her first striptease performance, she became so involved in the music and dance steps that she forgot to take her clothes off. “I remember my one sister standing in the wings, and she’s saying, ‘Why don’t we take off a jacket?’ I was more interested in music,” she told Goldwyn.

The audience “all thought I was teasing,” she added, “and I really wasn’t.”

