Willie Lee Morrow, pioneer of Black hair care and styling, dies at 82

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Willie Lee Morrow, a barber-turned-entrepreneur who helped popularize tools such as the Afro pick and styles including the one dubbed the Jheri curl over more than half-a-century as an innovator in Black hair care, died June 22 at his home in San Diego. He was 82. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was pneumonia, said his daughter, Cheryl Morrow.

Mr. Morrow started his career at age 12 or 13 as what he described as a “stump barber,” with a tree stump as his barber chair, in the tiny Alabama locality where his parents worked as sharecroppers.

In pursuit of greater economic opportunity, he moved in 1959 to San Diego, where he established himself as a go-to stylist in the African American community and, eventually, one of the city’s most prominent Black business leaders as the founder of a hair-care-supply empire.

The tools and products he developed, including combs used to create the Afro hairstyle popular in the 1960s and 1970s and a line of creams formulated to produce the looser curls that later came into fashion, made him one of the most influential figures in the history of how Black hair is cared for and viewed in society.

“Ever since there was racism, ever since there was discrimination against Black bodies, there was discrimination against Black hair as well,” Tameka Ellington, the co-curator of the exhibit “Textures: The History and Art of Black Hair” on view at Kent State University in Ohio, said in an interview. “His work was a means of being able to uplift the Black community.”

Ellington and other scholars placed Mr. Morrow in a historical line of African American hair-care entrepreneurs including Madam C.J. Walker, the first Black female millionaire in the United States, whose life at the turn-of-the-20th-century was dramatized in the 2020 Netflix series “Self Made.” Mr. Morrow regarded his work not merely as a job, he told the Nashville Tennessean in 1985, but rather as a “calling.”

Advertisement

“With hair, the individual demonstrates his or her social significance, philosophical and cultural legacy,” he wrote in “400 Years Without a Comb,” a 1973 book that was one of multiple volumes he published about the history and practice of Black hair styling. “Hair is the basic, natural symbol of things people are or want to be everywhere and the social-cultural significance of hairstyle should not be underestimated.”

For generations, many Black people seeking acceptance in White society felt pressure to straighten their hair to conform to White notions of beauty, a time-consuming, expensive process that often damaged the hair and scalp. The early years of Mr. Morrow’s career coincided with the rise in popularity of the Afro, a hairstyle that showcased natural texture and became a symbol of Black pride.

At the time, there were few suitable styling tools for the Afro. “You know what people would use?” Mr. Morrow once told the San Diego Reader. “Angel food cake cutters.” After an acquaintance traveled to Africa in 1962 and brought back a hand-carved African hair comb, Mr. Morrow began crafting similar models that in time were selling 12,000 units a week. Ayana D. Byrd and Lori L. Tharps, writing in the book “Hair Story: Untangling the Roots of Black Hair in America,” described Mr. Morrow as “the man who first mass-produced the plastic Afro pick” in the United States.

Advertisement

In 1966, Mr. Morrow published the manual “The Principles of Cutting and Styling Negro Hair.” He was later engaged by the U.S. military for a program to train 6,000 barbers and 1,100 beauticians in the care of Black hair. By 1971, the New York Times reported that he had traveled 60,000 miles across the United States, Europe and Asia for the project.

“The entire program is a godsend to the approximately one million black military personnel and their dependents,” journalist Lacy Banks wrote in Ebony magazine in 1970. “Everywhere Morrow went, blacks flocked begging for haircuts, Afro combs, hair sprays, permanents and conditions. They all had problems and they were desperate for help.”

Mr. Morrow described the “Afro natural” look as a “a cultural badge.” But he also sought to give Black people choices in hair styles, and as early as 1966 began experimenting with what the authors of “Hair Story” described as “a chemical process to turn kinky hair curly.” He originally called his line of products the Tomorrow Curl but found greater success when he rebranded it in 1977 as the California Curl, according to the book.

His products were at first marketed only to stylists — not to the public — but caught the attention of other hair-care manufacturers when they took off in popularity. Jheri Redding, a White entrepreneur and founder of Redken, Jhirmack and Nexxus, produced a modified product that gave rise to the term “Jheri curl” — “the popular or layman’s term to refer to all curly perms, much as Xerox is to copy machines,” the authors of “Hair Story” wrote.

Advertisement

“I feel no animosity because my idea was copied and exploited by the very same companies which had declined to do the research and development of a much needed product,” they quoted Mr. Morrow as writing. “Instead, I am gratified that I was able to introduce a process that has been accepted universally.”

In an interview, Tharps described Mr. Morrow as an “an underappreciated hero.”

Willie Lee Morrow was born in Eutaw, Ala., on Oct. 9, 1939. By his account he did not do well in school but recognized from an early age that academic achievement was not the only avenue to success.

“Where I came from, you were a misfit if you didn’t do well in school or go to college to become a teacher or a preacher,” he told Ebony in 1970. “So I felt I always had to work that much harder at other things to get a little recognition.”

Advertisement

The San Diego Reader reported that Mr. Morrow’s father saved enough as a sharecropper, with a side operation in bootleg whiskey, to pay for his son to attend barber school in San Diego. After opening his own shops, Mr. Morrow cultivated a devoted clientele while developing his hair-care supply business.

In addition to the California Curl product line, Mr. Morrow was credited with creating combs and hair dryer attachments designed for the care of Black hair. For years he operated a radio station and newspaper, the San Diego Monitor, that catered to African American audiences. He was credited with using some of the profits from his businesses to help fund the civil rights movement.

Mr. Morrow was divorced from his first wife, Helen. Their son, Todd Morrow, predeceased him.

Survivors include his wife of more than five decades, the former Gloria Lacy of San Diego; two daughters from his second marriage, Cheryl Morrow and Angela Morrow, both of San Diego; and several sisters and brothers.

Advertisement

Over the years, Mr. Morrow amassed an extensive collection of artifacts related to the history of Black hair care, including barber chairs, combs, clippers, other styling tools and product containers.

“He was one of the first people to publicly proclaim that Black hair is a cultural contribution to American history,” Byrd, the co-author of “Hair Story” observed, as well as “a way that Black people came together and formed traditions and rituals and language and all of these things that really define what is a culture. He was one of the first people to publicly proclaim that.”

GiftOutline Gift Article