Aaron Latham, ‘Urban Cowboy’ screenwriter, dies at 78

Aaron Latham, a magazine writer whose stylish dispatch from the ringside of a mechanical bull at a Texas honky-tonk saloon inspired “Urban Cowboy,” the 1980 film that evoked the modern American West and became the most noted credit in his wide-ranging literary career, died July 23 at a hospital in Bryn Mawr, Pa. He was 78.

The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Lesley Stahl, the longtime correspondent for the CBS News program “60 Minutes.”

Mr. Latham was a strapping Texan who first made his name on the East Coast in the 1970s, embarking on his magazine career when the movement known as New Journalism was in florescence. He played softball with Tom Wolfe and Gay Talese — more senior practitioners of the form — and wrote for Clay S. Felker, the founder of New York Magazine, at both New York Magazine and Esquire.

It was Felker who sent Mr. Latham back home to Texas, to a bar called Gilley’s in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, to write the article published in Esquire in 1978 as “The Ballad of the Urban Cowboy: America’s Search for True Grit.” Mr. Latham delivered a vervy narrative — straight from the school of New Journalism — of petrochemical workers who traded their hard hats for cowboy hats and mounted a bucking mechanical bull, clinging not only to the beast but also to what Mr. Latham described as a vanishing “cowboy code.”

“According to this code,” he wrote, “a cowboy is independent, self-reliant, brave, strong, direct, and open. All of which he can demonstrate by dancing the cotton-eyed Joe with the cowgirls, punching the punching bag, and riding the bull at Gilley’s. In these anxious days, some Americans have turned for salvation to God, others have turned to fad prophets, but more and more people are turning to the cowboy hat.”

Mr. Latham — who read Homer and Cervantes, received a PhD in English from Princeton and wrote his first book about F. Scott Fitzgerald — remarked that he felt upon his arrival at Gilley’s not unlike the anthropologist Margaret Mead “stepping ashore in Samoa for the first time, discovering a whole new culture.” But there was also a piece of him, he said, that felt “right at home.”

Inundated with proposals for movies based on the article, Mr. Latham set out for Hollywood, “taking transcontinental flights to that cruel city that had abused the talents of Fitzgerald and Faulkner (but was nice to me),” he wrote two decades later in an account published in New York Magazine.

Mr. Latham co-wrote the script of “Urban Cowboy” with James Bridges, who was also the film’s director and who became his best friend. The film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger as the couple at the center of a modern Western romance. Forty years after its release, Rolling Stone cited the film as the cultural touchstone that “brought Western fashion and country music into the mainstream.”

Mr. Latham teamed again with Bridges and Travolta on “Perfect,” a 1985 movie loosely based on his article “Looking for Mr. Goodbody,” published two years earlier in Rolling Stone. Set largely in a Los Angeles health club, the article presented gyms as “the new singles’ bars,” where the unattached could survey prospective dates to the pulsating beat of a workout. In the movie version, Travolta played a reporter working on just such a story, with Jamie Lee Curtis as his aerobics-instructor love interest.

Mr. Latham endured what he described as a “rainy season” of his soul when several writing projects failed and he descended into depression that he said brought him nearly to the point of suicide. He emerged from his depression, he said, by writing “The Frozen Leopard: Hunting My Dark Heart in Africa” (1991), a travelogue of a safari during which he confronted existential questions of life and its meaning.

He later wrote a trilogy of Western novels, “Code of the West” (2001), “The Cowboy With the Tiffany Gun” (2003) and “Riding With John Wayne” (2006). In the first two, he transposed Arthurian legend on the landscape of Texas, basing the Guinevere character, he said, on his wife.

John Aaron Latham was born on Oct. 3, 1943, in Spur, not far from Lubbock, in what Mr. Latham described to Texas Monthly as “that godforsaken corner of West Texas which is the last stronghold of real cowboys, cattle ranches, rattlesnakes, and tarantula stampedes.”

Although “Urban Cowboy” was based largely on Mr. Latham’s reportage, it also drew from his life. Travolta’s character, Bud, at one point remarks that when he was born, his father sold a milk cow to pay the physician who delivered him. The same, Mr. Latham told Newsday, was true for him.

Both his parents were teachers. His father was also a high school football coach, and Mr. Latham entertained notions of becoming a football player until an abdominal injury on the field resulted in the removal of one of his kidneys. His mother wrote and illustrated children’s books.

“She raised me with the idea that writers were the great heroes of the world,” Mr. Latham told Texas Monthly, “and I wanted to be my mother’s hero.”

Mr. Latham graduated from high school in Tucson. He enrolled at Amherst College in Massachusetts, where he edited the school newspaper and where he received a bachelor’s degree in English in 1966. He received a PhD from Princeton in 1970. His dissertation was published the following year as the book “Crazy Sundays: F. Scott Fitzgerald in Hollywood.”

Mr. Latham found his first job in journalism at The Washington Post, where he was an intern before becoming a staff writer. “He stood out for his sophistication and his easy manner,” said Leonard Downie Jr., who worked with him on the city desk and later became the newspaper’s executive editor, “not like the scruffy guys around him.”

Among other stories, Mr. Latham wrote a four-part exposé in 1971 of Junior Village, a home for impoverished children in Washington where, investigations later revealed, the young residents were drugged, raped and abused.

“It was a classic, independent, get-inside investigation of an institution,” longtime Post reporter Bob Woodward said in an interview, describing the report as “a real head-turner.” Woodward joined the newspaper months after the exposé was published and said he referred to the Junior Village story as one that “embodied the Ben Bradlee approach to journalism.” (Benjamin C. Bradlee was the executive editor who presided over The Post during the Watergate investigation, led by Woodward and fellow reporter Carl Bernstein, that helped precipitate the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.)

Mr. Latham later moved to Esquire and New York Magazine. Stahl, at the time, was a young reporter for CBS. Both were covering Watergate. Mr. Latham called her one day, looking for leads, and was met with unceremonious rejection.

“Lesley was not thrilled at the request,” he later told People magazine. “ ‘How dare you call me at home? If you want to talk, call me tomorrow at the office,’ she barked, and then slammed down the phone.”

They later met and saw one another regularly, but their romance did not blossom, they said, until after Nixon left office and they were forced to discuss other matters. They were married in 1977.

Besides Stahl, of New York City, Mr. Latham’s survivors include their daughter, Taylor Latham of Los Angeles; and two granddaughters.

Mr. Latham’s books included “Orchids for Mother” (1977), a CIA novel, and “The Ballad of Gussie & Clyde” (1997), a memoir of Mr. Latham’s father finding love late in life. With David S. Ward, he co-wrote the script for a third film, “The Program” (1993), staring James Caan as an embattled college football coach.

Mr. Latham also wrote the book for a short-lived musical based on “Urban Cowboy,” which premiered on Broadway in 2003. He remained creatively active late into his life, even as he suffered increasingly from Parkinson’s disease. He made his directorial debut in 2016, overseeing a production of Clifford Odets’s boxing play “Golden Boy” that was staged at a New York gym with actors also afflicted by Parkinson’s.

“The cowboy is the only truly mythic figure that America had created so far,” Mr. Latham recalled himself saying after “Urban Cowboy” was released. “He comes to the fore in the culture, then he recedes for a time, but he always seems to reemerge when we’re uncertain about the future.”

After his own “personal disappointments,” Mr. Latham wrote in New York Magazine in 2000, “I was more than ready to welcome the cowboy back into my life.”

