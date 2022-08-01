Pat Carroll, television comic mainstay, dies at 95

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice of Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” died July 30 at her home on Cape Cod, Mass. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, confirmed the death but did not provide a cause. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ms. Carroll, a whirlwind of zany energy with a short-cropped haircut, found her place in TV, starting with a 1952 appearance on “The Red Buttons Show” and a few years later on the comedy-variety series “Caesar’s Hour,” the second of which earned her an Emmy Award for best supporting actress. She became a regular on “Make Room for Daddy” with Danny Thomas and on sketch shows of the era, performing opposite Jimmy Durante, Danny Kaye and Mickey Rooney, among others.

She played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of “Cinderella” starring Lesley Ann Warren and was a guest star on dozens of sitcoms through the 1990s, including “My Three Sons,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Too Close for Comfort” and “She’s the Sheriff.” In addition, she had occasional dramatic turns in anthology shows such as “Studio 57” and series including on “Police Story” and “ER.” She was a featured panelist on “Masquerade Party” and other quiz and game shows.

Ms. Carroll supplemented her screen work with frequent dinner theater appearances, and she won a Grammy Award in 1980 for the recording of her one-woman show “Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein.” She developed the idea while recuperating from knee surgery four years earlier.

“I thought, ‘Very few producers are interested in an aging, overweight actress,’ ” she told the New York Daily News. “So I decided it would be a good idea to create something for myself, something all my own.” She commissioned the playwright Marty Martin to write a show about the expatriate author Stein, recalling her life with lover Alice B. Toklas and her friendships with Ernest Hemingway and James Joyce.

Ms. Carroll toured the country and played many college campuses in the Gertrude Stein play, and her performance also garnered her a Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. In his Village Voice review, critic Michael Feingold wrote of Ms. Carroll: "She does not waste time, hedge, dither, camp, or mysticize; she simply and matter-of-factly creates every feeling and fills every moment. Her communication with the audience is immediate and her characterization is complete.”

To a later generation, Ms. Carroll was a familiar voice of animated film, playing Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Her throaty rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” made her one of Disney’s most memorable villains.

Ms. Carroll would often say that Ursula was one of her favorite roles. She said she saw her as an “Ex-Shakespearean actress who now sold cars.”

“She’s a mean old thing! I think people are fascinated by mean characters,” she told an interviewer. “There’s a fatal kind of distraction about the horrible, mean characters of the world because we don’t meet too many of them in real life. So when we have a chance, theatrically, to see one and this one, she’s a biggie, it’s kind of fascinating for us.”

Patricia Ann Carroll was born in Shreveport, La., on May 5, 1927, and grew up mostly in Los Angeles, where her father worked for the city’s water and power department. Her mother worked in real estate and office management.

She began performing accordion onstage in her teens, entertaining at the local USO during World War II. She attended Immaculate Heart High School in Hollywood, where she was active in the drama club, and studied drama at Catholic University. She made her professional stage debut in 1947 in a Massachusetts summer stock production of Harold J. Kennedy’s comedy “A Goose for the Gander” starring Gloria Swanson.

She spent the next three years in an estimated 200 stock productions, she told TV Guide, while also struggling to gain a foothold in off-Broadway revues and nightclub dates in Manhattan. “I’m not offbeat enough for the little, intimate clubs,” she told the New York Herald Tribune, “and I’m too highbrow for the big clubs.”

Her marriage to Lee Karsian, a theatrical agent and manager, ended in divorce. Their son, Sean, died in 2009. In addition to her daughter Kerry, survivors include another daughter, Tara Karsian.

In film, Ms. Carroll had a supporting role in the Doris Day comedy “With Six You Get Eggroll” (1968) and was the voice of Granny in the English-language dub of Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988). She also reprised the role of Ursula in “Little Mermaid” sequels, spinoffs and theme park rides.

