Len Dawson, quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl IV win, dies at 87

Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback who picked apart defenses with relentless accuracy for 19 seasons and led the Kansas City Chiefs to an upset victory over the powerful Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970, died Aug. 24 at 87. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The family announced the death in a statement. Mr. Dawson, who had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, entered hospice care earlier this month in Kansas City, Mo.

Mr. Dawson’s career statistics — 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns — place him among the all-time elite quarterbacks and part of a founding generation of golden-armed passers that helped change the game. Mr. Dawson and his rivals over the years, including Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Sonny Jurgensen, built pass-oriented offenses that were embraced by many fans and made big-yardage throws and acrobatic catches staples of highlight reels.

Mr. Dawson’s controlled style on the field earned him the nickname “Lenny the Cool” — nearly always appearing poised under pressure and throwing on the run even while dodging tacklers. His No. 16 jersey was retired by the Chiefs in 1987 and remains popular among the team’s fans. A hoodie worn in 2018 by Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a classic photo from Super Bowl I in 1967, showing Mr. Dawson taking a deep drag of a cigarette with a green bottle of Fresca at his feet during halftime.

The Green Bay Packers led the Chiefs, 14-10, at halftime. Few expected it to be that close.

Mr. Dawson and the Chiefs were representing the upstart American Football League, which was formed in 1960 as a competitor to the decades-old National Football League. The AFL had siphoned away fans, lured away some NFL stars and brought football to new places such as Kansas City. A truce was reached in 1966 to merge in 1970.

In the meantime, the champions of each league would play for bragging rights. That first title game, held Jan. 15, 1967, in Los Angeles, was widely expected to be a rout by the Packers. The Chiefs kept it close for two quarters — including a seven-yard touchdown pass by Mr. Dawson — to gain some grudging respect from those who considered the AFL a lower brand of football with castoff players.

In the third quarter, Mr. Dawson made a costly error. A wobbly pass was picked off and returned 50 yards by future Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Wood, setting up a Packers touchdown en route to a 35-10 win.

After the loss, Mr. Dawson made few remarks to reporters, saying only that the Chiefs could do better.

Before Super Bowl III in January 1969, Namath boldly predicted his New York Jets from the AFL would beat the heavily favored Baltimore Colts. The Jets did just that in a 16-7 upset. A year later, after missing several games with a knee injury, Mr. Dawson returned to action to lead Kansas City to Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings. He and the Chiefs wanted to show that the Jets’ victory wasn’t a fluke and that the AFL teams could compete on equal terms in a combined league.

Adding to the drama was a federal probe that briefly touched Mr. Dawson. A week before the game, leaks to the media said Mr. Dawson’s name and phone number were found with Detroit gambling figure Donald “Dice” Dawson (no relation), who had been arrested by IRS agents investigating possible fraudulent tax returns. Namath and several players on other teams were also linked to the gambler.

In a packed news conference on the Tuesday before the game, Mr. Dawson said Dice Dawson was only a “casual acquaintance.” They had chatted by phone, Mr. Dawson said, to discuss the quarterback’s knee injury earlier in the season and the death of Mr. Dawson’s father in 1969. “Gentlemen, this is all I have to say,” Mr. Dawson concluded. “I have told you everything I know.”

Coach Hank Stram then kept Mr. Dawson stashed away from the media.

Investigators never asked Mr. Dawson to testify and no further action was taken. Dice Dawson pleaded guilty to illegal gambling charges and served jail time. Dice Dawson, who died in 2012, told author Dan Moldea for his 1989 book “Interference — How Organized Crime Influences Professional Football” that he was involved in NFL point-shaving schemes, but there was no mention of Mr. Dawson.

It was rainy and 61 degrees in New Orleans at kickoff for Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970. The weather appeared to favor a running game and give an added edge to Minnesota with its stingy defense known as the “Purple People Eaters.” The Vikings’s starting quarterback, Joe Kapp, also was known for his ability to barrel down the field for rushing yards.

The Chiefs got on the board first with a 48-yard field goal by Jan Stenerud — a Super Bowl distance record that would stand for 24 years — and led 16-0 at halftime.

The Vikings came back to make it 16-7 in the third quarter. Then Mr. Dawson led an 82-yard drive that put the game away.

“Come on, Lenny,” shouted Stram from the sideline. “Pump it in there, baby. Just keep matriculatin’ the ball down the field, boys!”

With the ball near midfield, Mr. Dawson flicked a short pass to his favorite target, receiver Otis Taylor, at the Minnesota 41-yard line. Taylor broke a tackle and sprinted down the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown.

“That’s it, boys,” yelled Stram.

Mr. Dawson was named the game’s most valuable player. Sports Illustrated wrote: “Between Stram and Dawson, the Chiefs showed Minnesota everything but mercy in this performance.”

“You don’t get up here by yourself. You don’t do it alone,” Mr. Dawson said as he was inducted in 1987 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. “You need an awful lot of help.”

‘Seventh Son’

Leonard Ray Dawson was born in Alliance, Ohio, on June 20, 1935, and was a star three-sport athlete — football, track and basketball — in high school. He often liked to say he had luck as the “seventh son of a seventh son.”

He chose to play college ball for Purdue, in West Lafayette, Ind., partly because of the recruiting bonds built with Stram, who was then an assistant coach for the Boilermakers. As a sophomore in 1954, Mr. Dawson led the NCAA in pass efficiency and gained national attention as Purdue upset Notre Dame to end its 13-game winning streak.

After graduating in 1957, he was the No. 5 overall draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers but was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 1959, never getting much playing time with either team. In 1962, he was reunited with Stram, who was head coach of the Dallas Texans in the AFL. The team moved to Kansas City in 1963 to become the Chiefs.

Mr. Dawson led the Texans and Chiefs to three league championships, in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before the merger with the NFL.

Mr. Dawson’s wife of 24 years, Jacqueline Puzder, died in 1978. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Linda Johnson, and two children from his first marriage, Lisa Anne Dawson and Len Dawson Jr. Complete information about survivors was not immediately available.

Mr. Dawson retired after the 1975 season, at age 40. He headed to the broadcast booth in a variety of roles including as an analyst for NBC Sports from 1977 to 1982 and with the Chiefs radio broadcast team from 1985 to 2017. He had already moonlighted since 1966 as sports director at KMBC-TV in Kansas City, often anchoring the sports news. He stepped down in 2009, but still did some reporting and fill-in anchoring.

In 2012, Mr. Dawson was honored with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award for his longtime contributions as a sports broadcaster, including 24 years as co-host for HBO’s “Inside the NFL.” The Chiefs named their broadcast booth in Mr. Dawson’s honor.

Mr. Dawson’s single-season Chiefs record of 30 passing touchdowns in 1964 stood until it was broken by Mahomes in 2018.

On Christmas Day 1971, Mr. Dawson became part of NFL lore in the “longest game,” a double-overtime marathon, 82 minutes and 40 seconds of play, between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in an AFC divisional playoff game. The Dolphins won, 27-24, on a 37-yard field goal by Garo Yepremian.

Miami’s Bob Griese threw for 263 yards. Mr. Dawson had 246. On the field were 10 other future Hall of Famers, including Miami linebacker Nick Buoniconti, who became a longtime co-host with Mr. Dawson on “Inside the NFL.” He always made a point of needling Mr. Dawson each holiday season.

“Believe me,” said Mr. Dawson in 2018, “I hear about it every [year] about what happened in that ballgame.”

