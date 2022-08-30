James Gibson, D.C. city planner and Barry adviser, dies at 88

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

James O. Gibson, a city planner who was among the first generation of Black professionals to rise to power in Washington, serving as a top adviser to Mayor Marion Barry and shepherding the opening of the District’s first convention center of the modern era, died Aug. 4 at an assisted-living home in Rockville, Md. He was 88.

The cause was complications of dementia, said his son, Carl Gibson.

Early in his career, Mr. Gibson was executive secretary of the NAACP’s Atlanta chapter, a community-development and social-services consultant, and a leader of a group of social scientists, Planners for Equal Opportunity, which called for urban-renewal efforts to be more attentive to the housing and employment needs of communities of color.

He came to Washington in 1966 with the now-defunct Potomac Institute, a not-for-profit Washington agency that worked toward policies promoting racial justice and equality. As an executive associate at the organization for 13 years, he led projects focused on urban policy, municipal planning and affirmative action.

Advertisement

In the late 1960s and in the 1970s, he had a year-long stint on the District’s National Capital Planning Commission, as an appointee of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s; chaired the D.C. Bicentennial commission before resigning in 1975 after accusing Mayor Walter E. Washington’s administration and local business leaders of inadequately funding planning efforts; and was a longtime backer and president of the Harambee House Hotel, a short-lived minority-owned showcase hotel in the city.

All along, he was a confidant of Barry, a civil rights activist and city council member who became mayor in 1979. He counseled Barry on housing and economic development, with the middle-class in mind. “I’m a diamond in the rough,” Barry told The Washington Post at the time, “and Jim works at grooming me.”

In 1979, Barry named Mr. Gibson assistant city administrator for planning, putting him in charge of the new Office of Planning and Development. During Mr. Gibson’s nearly three-year tenure, Washington opened its first massive convention center, a nearly 800,000-square-foot, $100 million facility at the corner of 10th and H streets NW built to spur the city’s economy by filling hotel rooms and creating jobs. It was demolished in 2004, a year after the opening of the 2.3 million-square-foot Walter E. Washington Convention Center a few blocks away.

Advertisement

After leaving city government, Mr. Gibson remained involved in the District’s artistic, educational and financial welfare through high-level positions at foundations and institutes and on committees.

He spent two years as president of the grant-making Eugene and Agnes E. Meyer Foundation, was director of the Rockefeller Foundation’s equal-opportunity program, was a senior associate at the Urban Institute, and was a senior fellow of the Center for the Study of Social Policy. From 1995 to 2000, he was director of DC Agenda, a group of business and civic leaders working to revitalize the District during the era of the D.C. Financial Control Board as the city emerged from insolvency.

In 2011, the nonprofit group Partners for Livable Communities granted Mr. Gibson an award, citing “his leading advocacy in urban revitalization, community development, and race relations, with more than three decades on issues ranging from civil rights to economic opportunity.”

Advertisement

James Oliver Gibson was born in Atlanta on April 1, 1934, to a hotel headwaiter and a homemaker. After being educated in private and Catholic schools, he graduated in 1956 from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in English literature. Then, with the rank of sergeant, he served in the Army’s educational advisory program while stationed in West Germany.

His wife of 45 years, Kathryn DeFrantz, died in 2009, and their daughter, Tanya Gibson-Clark, died in 2016. In addition to his son, of Queens, survivors include a daughter, Julia Gibson Howard of Washington; a brother; and five grandchildren.

GiftOutline Gift Article