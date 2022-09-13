Kenneth Starr, who led Whitewater probes into Clinton administration, dies at 76

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Kenneth Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who led the Whitewater investigation into the Clinton administration that begin with probes into alleged improper real estate transactions but grew into wider investigations that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, died Sept. 13 in Houston. He was 76. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The death was from complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, according to his family.

Starr used his role as independent counsel to move well beyond the initial investigations into real estate transactions in Arkansas during Clinton’s time as that state’s attorney general in the late 1970s and later as governor. The inquests led to questions over suspect perjury by President Bill Clinton over a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinksy.

Clinton was impeached in December 1998 by the House, but was found “not guilty” by the Senate.

After the Clinton impeachment, Starr would become president of Baylor University in Texas. But in May 2016, Baylor removed Starr as president of the university after an investigation found that the college had mishandled accusations of sexual assault against its football players. Starr remained as chancellor and professor of law. The university also fired its football coach, Art Briles.

“I am very sorry to learn of the passing of my friend Judge Ken Starr. He was a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

