Valery Polyakov, Russian cosmonaut who set record in space, dies at 80

He spent a record 437 days in space beginning on Jan. 8, 1994, and orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times

September 20, 2022 at 2:31 p.m. EDT
Valery Polyakov on the Russian space station in March 1985. (Roscosmos Press Service/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Valery Polyakov, the Russian cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, died Sept. 19 at 80.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced the death but did not provide further details.

Mr. Polyakov had trained as a physician and wanted to demonstrate that the human body could endure extended periods in space. His record of 437 days in space began Jan. 8, 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Russian space station Mir. While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning March 22, 1995.

Upon landing, Mr. Polyakov declined to be carried out of the Soyuz capsule, as is common practice to allow readjustment to the pull of gravity. He was helped to climb out himself, and he walked to a nearby transport vehicle.

Mr. Polyakov previously had spent 288 days in space on a mission in 1988-1989.

He was born Valery Ivanovich Korshunov in Tula, Russia, on April 27, 1942, and took the surname of his stepfather, who adopted him in 1957.

No information on his survivors was available.

