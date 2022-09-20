Valery Polyakov, Russian cosmonaut who set record in space, dies at 80

Valery Polyakov, the Russian cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, died Sept. 19 at 80.
Upon landing, Mr. Polyakov declined to be carried out of the Soyuz capsule, as is common practice to allow readjustment to the pull of gravity. He was helped to climb out himself, and he walked to a nearby transport vehicle.
Mr. Polyakov previously had spent 288 days in space on a mission in 1988-1989.
He was born Valery Ivanovich Korshunov in Tula, Russia, on April 27, 1942, and took the surname of his stepfather, who adopted him in 1957.
No information on his survivors was available.