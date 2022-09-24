Louise Fletcher, who played Nurse Ratched in ‘Cuckoo’s Nest,’ dies at 88

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Louise Fletcher, whose riveting performance as the cruel and dominating Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” set a new standard for screen villains and won her an Academy Award, died Sept. 23 at her home in Montdurausse, France. She was 88. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her agent David Shaul confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.

After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Ms. Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when chosen for the role opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by director Milos Forman, who had admired her work the year before in director Robert Altman’s “Thieves Like Us” as woman who coldly betrays her brother.

At the time, she didn’t know that many other prominent stars, including Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn and Angela Lansbury, had turned down the role of Nurse Ratched. “I was the last person cast,” she recalled in a 2004 interview. “It wasn’t until we were halfway through shooting that I realized the part had been offered to other actresses who didn’t want to appear so horrible on the screen.”

In “Cuckoo’s Nest,” based on the novel Ken Kesey wrote while taking part in an experimental LSD program, Nicholson’s character, R.P. McMurphy, is a swaggering, small-time criminal who feigns insanity to get transferred from prison to a mental institution where he won’t have to work so hard.

Once institutionalized, McMurphy discovers his mental ward is run by Ms. Fletcher’s unsmiling, imposing Nurse Mildred Ratched, who keeps her patients tightly under her thumb with rules and tranquilizers. As the two clash, McMurphy all but takes over the ward with his defiant bravado — including hosting an overnight orgy — leading to ever-greater punishment from Ratched and the institution, where she restores order.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” went on to become the first film since 1934′s “It Happened One Night” to win best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay.

Holding her Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Ms. Fletcher addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Ala., talking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true.”

A moment of silence was followed by thunderous applause.

Later that night, Forman made the wry comment to Ms. Fletcher and Nicholson: “Now we all will make tremendous flops.”

In the short run, at least, he was right.

Forman next directed “Hair,” the movie version of the hit Broadway musical that failed to capture the appeal of the stage version. Nicholson directed and starred in “Goin’ South,” generally regarded as one of his worst films. Ms. Fletcher signed on for “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977), a misconceived sequel to the landmark original.

Far more than her male peers, Ms. Fletcher was hampered by her age in finding major roles in Hollywood. Still, she worked continuously for most of the rest of her life. Her post-“Cuckoo’s Nest” films included “Mama Dracula” (1980), “Firestarter” (1984) and “The Boy Who Could Fly” (1986).

She was nominated for Emmys for her guest roles on the TV series “Joan of Arcadia” and “Picket Fences,” and had a recurring role as Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” She also played the mother of musical duo Carpenters in the 1989 TV film “The Karen Carpenter Story.”

Estelle Louise Fletcher was born in Birmingham on July 22, 1934, and she was the second of four siblings. Her mother was born deaf, and her father was a traveling Episcopal minister who lost his hearing when struck by lightning at 4.

The Fletcher children were helped by their aunt, with whom they lived in Bryant, Texas, for a year. She taught them reading, writing and speaking, as well as how to sing and dance. It was those latter studies that convinced Fletcher she wanted to act. She was further inspired, she once said, when she saw the movie “Lady in the Dark” with Ginger Rogers.

“I knew from the movies,” she would say, “that I wouldn’t have to stay in Birmingham and be like everyone else.”

She moved to Los Angeles to launch her acting career soon after graduating from North Carolina State University in 1957. Her career was hampered at times by her height. At 5-feet-10, she would often be dismissed from an audition immediately because she was taller than her leading man.

Working as a doctor’s receptionist by day and studying at night with noted actor and teacher Jeff Corey, she began getting one-day jobs on such TV series as “Wagon Train,” “77 Sunset Strip” and “The Untouchables.”

Ms. Fletcher married producer Jerry Bick in 1959 and gave birth to two sons, John and Andrew, in quick succession. She decided to put her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mother and didn’t work for 11 years. The marriage ended in divorce. Survivors include her sons; a sister; and a granddaughter, according to the New York Times.

