Pharoah Sanders, piercing jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

Pharoah Sanders, a tenor saxophonist who performed with John Coltrane in the 1960s and was revered by many in the jazz world as an exemplar of a boldly expressive and experimental style known as free jazz, died Sept. 24 in Los Angeles. He was 81. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Luaka Bop, the label that released his 2021 album “Promises,” announced the death but did not specify a cause.

The saxophonist’s best-known work was his two-part “The Creator Has a Master Plan,” from the “Karma” album released in 1969. The combined track is nearly 33 minutes long and showcased Mr. Sanders’s signature approach: bold and piercing and infused with spiritual sentiments.

Along with saxophonists Coltrane and Albert Ayler, Marcus J. Moore wrote in the Nation, Mr. Sanders helped pioneer “a frenetic blend of spiritual jazz that, through shrieking horns and loose rhythmic structure, was meant to summon higher powers. The idea, it seemed, was to blow the sax so hard that the music reached God’s ears.”

Although his ventures in music could alienate some listeners and critics, Mr. Sanders drew a considerable and supportive audience over the decades as he remained a committed experimenter testing the boundaries of R&B, electric jazz and hard bop styles. He continued to record and perform prolifically and was revered as a master of freewheeling avant-garde improvisation.

He collaborated in recent years with Sam Shepherd, a British electronic music producer known professionally as Floating Points.

He was born Farrell Sanders on Oct. 13, 1940, in Little Rock, where his mother was a school-cafeteria cook and his father was a city employee. He played drums and clarinet in a church group, then moved saxophone in Little Rock clubs before moving to Oakland, Calif., after completing high school, and then to New York by the early 1960s, at times homeless as he struggles to find work.

He drew notice for the ferocity of his horn and settled into experimental groups fronted by Coltrane, Ayler, Cecil Taylor and Sun Ra, the last of whom was said to have renamed him Pharoah after perhaps mishearing his given name. He established a solo career by the late 1960s, often using non-Western instruments, and also was featured on the 1971 album “Journey in Satchidananda,” by Coltrane’s widow Alice, a multi-instrumentalist and composer.

In interviews, he was seldom expansive about his art, preferring to let the music speak for itself. But he told the New Yorker in 2020 that he was, since childhood, drawn to all kinds of noise.

“I used to love hearing old car doors squeaking,” he said. “Sometimes, when I’m playing, I want to do something, but I feel like, if I did, it wouldn’t sound right. So I’m always trying to make something that might sound bad sound beautiful in some way. I’m a person who just starts playing anything I want to play, and make it turn out to be maybe some beautiful music.”

