Mark Souder, ‘ultraconservative’ congressman felled by affair, dies at 72

Mark Souder, a self-described “ultraconservative” Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years before resigning in 2010 after his extramarital affair with a female aide came to light, died Sept. 26 at 72. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His family announced the death. Mr. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer.

Throughout his time in Congress, Mr. Souder made evangelical Christianity a centerpiece of his public persona. It was an image that played well in his Fort Wayne-area district, which has a strong base of religious conservatives. Mr. Souder was known for his uncompromising conservative positions on social issues such as abortion and gay rights.

He said after a 2008 hearing on abstinence-only education that the only reliable way young people can protect themselves from pregnancy and STDs is by “abstaining from sex until in a committed, faithful relationship.”

Mr. Souder was running for a ninth term in the U.S. House when he abruptly resigned in May 2010 after saying he had an affair with a woman who worked part-time in his congressional office. At a news conference, he stood alone and apologized for his actions, saying that his wife and children were “more than willing” to stand with him but that “the error is mine, and I should bear the responsibility.”

Mark Edward Souder was born in Fort Wayne on July 18, 1950, and grew up in nearby Grabill. He graduated from Indiana University in 1972 and received a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1974. For many years, he was an aide to Daniel Coats, an Indiana Republican who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and then in the Senate.

He defeated incumbent Rep. Jill Long (D) in 1994 to capture the congressional seat previously held by Coats.

After leaving Congress, Mr. Souder ran the family’s longtime country store business in Grabill.

Information about survivors was not immediately available.

