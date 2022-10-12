Leonard Kriegel, unsparing chronicler of polio, dies at 89

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Leonard Kriegel was 11 years old when he became a cripple. That was how he wished to be known — not as “handicapped,” nor “disabled,” nor “differently abled,” nor by any other euphemism that, in his view, might serve to obscure the reality of his wasted legs. He was a cripple, he declared, felled by the polio outbreak in the summer of 1944.

While neighborhood boys carried on with their stickball games in the streets of the Bronx, Mr. Kriegel embarked on a two-year stay at the New York State Reconstruction Home. He emerged from the rehabilitation center able to walk, but only with crutches and “twelve pounds of leather and steel strapped to lifeless legs,” he later wrote, and with the first dire inklings of the challenges his disease would present.

He soon came to understand — “slowly, painfully, but inexorably,” he wrote — “that disease is never ‘conquered’ or ‘overcome,’” two more terms he would have liked to banish from the lexicon. He became a professor and writer known for memoirs and essays marked by incandescent rage and searing insight about what it takes to “survive as a cripple in America.”

Mr. Kriegel, a longtime professor at the City College of New York, died Sept. 25 at a nursing home in Manhattan. He was 89 and had congestive heart failure, said his wife, Harriet Kriegel.

Mr. Kriegel chronicled his experience with polio and its enduring consequences in his life in books including “The Long Walk Home” (1964), “Falling Into Life” (1991) and “Flying Solo: Reimagining Manhood, Courage and Loss” (1998).

“As a writer,” he observed in the second volume, “I am a creation of disease. There was a life before polio. And there is no doubt that it was mine. But like the fading photograph of my grandfather,” he added, referring to one of his forebears from a shtetl in Poland, “its distance from me is its greatest significance.”

Leonard Kriegel was born in the Bronx on May 25, 1933. His father worked at the counter in a delicatessen, and his mother was a homemaker. Both were Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe.

Mr. Kriegel was away at summer camp when he became ill with polio, a virus that attacks the nervous system, especially in young children, and unleashed waves of terror before the advent of a vaccine in the 1950s. Polio causes minimal effects in some patients, paralysis in others and death in the most severe cases. A fellow camper of Mr. Kriegel’s died in the 1944 outbreak.

One of Mr. Kriegel’s most enduring recollections of the early days of his illness was the sensation of his father at his side.

“He sat alongside my bed,” Mr. Kriegel wrote in “Flying Solo,” “imploring me to live and feeding me vanilla ice cream. What remains as vivid in memory today as it was more than fifty years ago is the odor that clung to my father’s hand as he fed me that ice cream. I could smell the dry-sweat prospect of my death on that hand. Yet beyond that, overwhelming death, was the smell of pickle brine and smoked salmon and chopped herring that mixed with the rich creamy taste of the vanilla ice cream. For whatever incomprehensible reason, the mixing of smells was a father’s promise to a son that he would live.”

That promise was fulfilled, but not — and here was another euphemism Mr. Kriegel disdained — the promise of a “normal life.” The steaming baths that constituted a core element of treatment for polio patients at the time failed to restore use of his legs.

Mr. Kriegel returned home at 13 and received private tutoring for his secondary education. One day, while watching from a window as his brother played stickball, he experienced what he described as a flood of anger at his lot and that of anyone in a condition like his. His rage proved transformative and long-lasting, the fire that would power his decades of writing about disability.

Mr. Kriegel graduated from Hunter College in New York in 1955 and, after receiving a master’s degree from Columbia University, received a PhD in American civilization from New York University in 1960.

He taught for three decades at City College, where he was also director of the Center for Worker Education. His writings encompassed a 1971 monograph about the critic and essayist Edmund Wilson; “Working Through: A Teacher’s Journey in the Urban University” (1972), about academic life in the early years of his career; “Notes for the Two-Dollar Window” (1976), a memoir of his upbringing in the Bronx; “On Men and Manhood” (1979), a meditation on masculinity; and a novel, “Quitting Time” (1982), about trade unionism in New York.

Mr. Kriegel’s commentaries also appeared in publications including the New York Times, Harper’s Magazine, Partisan Review and the American Scholar.

In his writings about disability, Mr. Kriegel sought to overturn the image of the disabled person as Tiny Tim, the meek, dimensionless charity case who warms the frigid heart of Ebenezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” The portrait that Mr. Kriegel offered of himself was rather one of strength, both physical and intellectual. For years, he aggressively lifted weights so that his arms would be as strong as his legs were weak. As an essayist, he forcefully spoke out about the invisibility that seemed to accompany the condition of being disabled.

A disabled person “does not even possess the sense of being actively hated or feared by society, for society is merely made somewhat uncomfortable by his presence,” Mr. Kriegel wrote in a 1969 essay. “It treats him as if he were an errant, rather ugly, little schoolboy.”

When Mr. Kriegel met his future wife, his son Mark recalled in a eulogy, her parents objected to their marriage on the grounds that he could not dance with her at their wedding.

“That’s not important,” Harriet Bernzweig told her mother. “I want someone to have breakfast with.” They eloped in 1957, without the blessing of her parents, and remained married until his death.

Survivors include his wife, of Manhattan; his son Mark, of Santa Monica, Calif.; another son, Bruce Kriegel of Manhattan; and two grandchildren.

Although Mr. Kriegel was unsparing in his depiction of life as a cripple, there was a certain optimism detectable beneath the surface of his rage.

“Anger purged me of the terror that I would acquiesce to the future the virus wanted to define for me,” he wrote. “Anger taught me that I could still make demands upon mind and body, that to be a cripple did not mean that one was relieved of the obligation to be a man.”

