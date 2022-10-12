Stephanie Dabney, acclaimed ballerina who inspired Black dancers, dies at 64

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

Stephanie Dabney, a former Dance Theater of Harlem prima ballerina who inspired a generation of Black dancers with her signature role as the red-plumed heroine in a modern reimagining of “The Firebird” and other performances that helped reshape classical ballet, died Sept. 28 at a health-care facility in Manhattan. She was 64.

Her death was announced by the Dance Theater of Harlem, where she performed until her retirement in 1996. Ms. Dabney, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1990, had numerous health crises over the years.

Ms. Dabney’s style on stage — crisp and minimalist with jolts of athletic power and soaring leaps — became a standard-setter for the Dance Theater of Harlem for nearly 20 years as the company explored new expressions of classical ballet.

A breakthrough moment for Ms. Dabney came on Jan. 12, 1982, when the Dance Theatre debuted its reinterpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s 1910 “The Firebird,” restaged in a tropical setting with Ms. Dabney in the title role with choreography by John Taras. Ms. Dabney’s performance, wearing a feathered crown and short tutu with flowing crimson tulle, received strong reviews and came to define the contemporary version of the role, in which the Firebird helps a man end the immortality of the “prince of evil.”

“The feeling of the ballet is very tropical, very erotic and very jungle,” Ms. Dabney told the Los Angeles Times.

In 1982, “The Firebird” was showcased in a Peabody Award-winning episode of the PBS series “Kennedy Center Tonight” that chronicled rehearsals and Ms. Dabney’s preparations.

She went on to bring her Firebird interpretations to audiences around the world, including the Olympic Arts Festival before the 1984 Los Angeles Games and in May 1988 in Moscow as part of cultural exchanges with the Soviet Union under Mikhail Gorbachev. “The woman who danced your Firebird, she was wonderful, as if created for this role,” said Gorbachev’s wife, Raisa, as she spoke backstage to Arthur Mitchell, the co-founder and director of the Dance Theater of Harlem, the New York Times reported.

The role trailblazed by Ms. Dabney became a career highlight for other Black ballerinas including Misty Copeland, Lauren Anderson and Charmaine Hunter, who said her “body never hurt so badly” from the demands of the choreography.

“[Ms. Dabney] really transformed into a bird,” Diarra Cummings, a former ballerina with the Dance Theater of Harlem, told TheBody, a website on issues related to HIV/AIDS. “She wasn’t just a ballerina. She didn’t look human on stage. She became the part.”

Ms. Dabney was hailed for other ballet roles. A New York Times review called her “unforgettably poetic” as the lead of Frederic Franklin’s version of “Giselle” in 1989 set in Creole Louisiana. In 1990, Washington Post dance critic Alan M. Kriegsman wrote that Ms. Dabney “used her incisive technique and erotic voltage to perfect advantage” in George Balanchine’s “Four Temperaments.”

Yet it was “Firebird” that seemed most to touch Ms. Dabney’s artistic soul after joining the Harlem company at 16.

“I feel like a bird,” she told the Buffalo News in 1982. “I feel free when I’m dancing.”

Faced racism

Stephanie Renee Dabney was born in Philadelphia on July 11, 1958, and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, where her father had a medical practice as an osteopath and her mother cared for the family at home.

Ms. Dabney began dance lessons at 4 at Ballet Western Reserve in Youngstown. It was a haven, she recalled. The family had moved into a mostly White area, where it was vividly clear they weren’t welcome.

“The whole neighborhood put up petitions to keep us out,” she told the Gazette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1985. “There were bomb threats. I remember riding my bike and falling off and a little [White] girl across the street started applauding.”

As a teenager, Ms. Dabney saw the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Youngstown — giving her a first look at professional Black dancers. She received a scholarship to study modern dance at the Ailey School in New York. Before she went, she took a ballet class with Dance Theater founding director Mitchell during a visit to Youngstown by the company. She was entranced by the classical precision and tradition.

Shortly after starting at Ailey, she left for the Dance Theater of Harlem school. Mitchell brought her on as an apprentice dancer in 1975 when she was 16. She soon became a full member of the troupe — often drawing good-natured ribbing from other dancers for her love of all things pink in her dressing area.

After testing positive for HIV, Ms. Dabney was gripped by fear at a time when treatment options were limited and the dance world was mourning towering figures who died of AIDS-related illnesses such as Alvin Ailey and later Rudolf Nureyev and Ulysses Dove.

“There goes my career,” Ms. Dabney recalled as her initial thoughts to Dance Magazine in 2000. “If I get too sick to dance, what am I going to do? How am I going to tell my brother and sister?” (Her two siblings are her only immediate survivors.)

She took time off from the Dance Theater to become resident artist at the Atlanta Ballet, then returned to New York to perform until 1994. She remained in a guest artist role until retiring in 1996. The same year, she suffered from four bouts of severe pneumonia.

“My lung collapsed,” she said in the Dance Magazine interview. “I had a chest-tube pump in me for eight weeks. I remember the doctor coming into my room, surprised, saying ‘Hi, I didn’t think you would be here.’ He thought I wasn’t going to make it through the night. That freaked me out.”

Ms. Dabney taught ballet at Spelman College in Atlanta in the late 1990s then returned to Manhattan, first using a cane and later a wheelchair.

Regardless of her own health, she often put aside time to talk with young dancers, repeating a lifelong message about the transformative power of art and devotion to a craft.

“What we’re showing is if you are disciplined and do good, clean, honest hard work,” she said. “that gives you a positive option to the ills of society.”

