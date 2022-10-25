Ashton Carter, defense chief who opened combat roles to women, dies at 68

Listen Gift Article Share

Ashton B. Carter, a longtime adviser on nuclear and strategic policies who served as defense secretary in the last years of the Obama administration, overseeing the opening of more military combat roles to women and helping boost Pentagon ties with Silicon Valley to upgrade defense technology, died Oct. 24 in Boston. He was 68.

The death was confirmed by Peter Cook, the press secretary to Mr. Carter as he served as Pentagon chief from February 2015 until Barack Obama left office in January 2017. A statement from Mr. Carter’s family said he had a “sudden cardiac event.”

In 2016, Mr. Carter announced that transgender men and women could openly serve in the U.S. armed forces — a policy that was later rolled back by President Donald Trump. Mr. Carter also guided U.S. policy in the Middle East during the rise of Islamic State extremists in Syria and Iraq.

After leaving Washington, Mr. Carter became the director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will appear soon.

