Vanilla Beane, the District’s ‘Hat Lady,’ dies at 103

Listen Gift Article Share

Vanilla Beane, whose radiant hats topped the heads of legions of African American women at church, weddings and funerals in the District for half a century, earning her the title of “D.C.’s Hat Lady,” died Oct. 23 at a hospital in Washington. She was 103. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was complications following an aortic tear, said her grandson Craig Seymour.

Ms. Beane’s hats, which she had designed and fabricated at Bené Millinery and Bridal Supplies shop on Third Street NW, were featured on postage stamps and in collections at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Every hat was one-of-a-kind.

Poet Maya Angelou wore Ms. Beane’s hats. So did civil rights activist Dorothy I. Height, putting them on for meetings with presidents and other officials. “Hats give me a lift and make me feel real special,” Height explained — a sentiment shared by the countless others who shopped at Ms. Beane’s store.

Ms. Beane worked six days a week into her 100th year.

“Some people like real fussy hats,” Ms. Beane once said. “Others like sophisticated hats, and a lot of people like simple hats. I try to please people regardless of their race or background.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article