Julie Powell, food writer behind ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49

Julie Powell, a writer and home cook who became a culinary phenomenon while trying to make every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” a year-long project that she chronicled in an irreverent blog and a book, “Julie & Julia,” that was adapted into a hit movie, died Oct. 26 at her home in Olivebridge, N.Y. She was 49.

Ms. Powell was a bored administrative assistant, living in a cramped New York apartment on the cusp of turning 30, when she launched her project in 2002 in “one of those panicked, backed-into-a-corner kind of moments,” as she later told the New York Times. Her blog, the Julie/Julia Project, was a humorous, idiosyncratic catalogue of her attempt to cook all 524 recipes from her mother’s dog-eared copy of “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” Child’s 1961 classic, which required her to scour grocery stores and butcher shops for rare ingredients (kidneys, sweetbreads) and learn to peel potatoes into an olive shape.