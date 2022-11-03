Joanna Simon, singer and TV correspondent, dies at 85

Listen Gift Article Share

Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, died Oct. 19 at a hospital in Manhattan. She was 85. The cause was thyroid cancer, her family said. Ms. Simon, the eldest of four siblings, died just a day before her sister Lucy died. Their brother, Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer.

Joanna Simon began her career as an opera and concert performer. She made her professional debut in 1962 as Cherubino in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at New York City Opera. That year, she won the Marian Anderson Award for promising young singers. As a concert performer, she leaned into classic and contemporary songs of her time.

She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows and, after her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’s “MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.” She won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.

Joanna Elizabeth Simon was born in Manhattan on Oct. 20, 1936. Her father, Richard, was a publisher and founder of Simon & Schuster. Her mother was a singer and homemaker.

She graduated in 1958 from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y. As she began her singing career, Carly and Lucy began performing as the Simon Sisters, opening for other acts in Greenwich Village folk clubs.

Joanna Simon was married to novelist and journalist Gerald Walker from 1976 until his death in 2004. She was the companion of retired “CBS Evening News” anchor Walter Cronkite from 2005 until his death in 2009. Survivors include her sister Carly, a stepson and grandson, according to the New York Times.

