Ray Guy, first punter in Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at 72

Ray Guy, a star at the University of Southern Mississippi who later played for the Oakland Raiders and became the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Nov. 3 at a hospice center in Hattiesburg, Miss. He was 72. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Southern Miss, where Mr. Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, announced the death but did not provide a cause.

Mr. Guy was drafted 23rd overall by the Raiders in 1973 and retired from the team in 1987 with a streak of 619 punts without having one blocked. But it took nearly three decades for him to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame — the first player to be inducted exclusively for his punting.

He was a finalist for induction seven times starting in 1992 without being voted in and didn’t even make it that far on other occasions.

“That kind of bothered me because they were saying that’s not a position, it doesn’t take an athlete to do that, it’s not important,” Mr. Guy said before his Hall of Fame induction in 2014. “That’s what really got under my skin. It wasn’t so much whether I did or didn’t. I wish somebody had. It was just knowing that they didn’t care.

“That’s what kind of frosted me a little bit.”

Mr. Guy in many ways revolutionized the position.

His kicks went so high that one, which hit the Superdome scoreboard 90 feet above the field in a Pro Bowl, helped put “hang time” into the football vernacular. His ability to pin the opponent deep with either high kicks or well-positioned ones was a key part of the success of the great Raiders teams of the 1970s and ’80s.

“It was something that was given to me. I don’t know how,” he said. “I’m really blessed in that category. It’s something I really appreciate and I advanced it and I made it into something great.”

He also was a three-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The onetime Raiders coach and sports commentator John Madden once said that the first time he watched Mr. Guy punt in practice for the Raiders, he knew the team had something special.

“He punted the longest, highest footballs that I had ever seen,” Madden said then.

William Ray Guy was born in Swainsboro, Ga., on Dec. 22, 1949, and grew up in Thomson, Ga.

At Southern Mississippi, he also played defensive back. He still shares the school single-season record for most interceptions with eight in 1972, and his 61-yard field goal at Utah State set an NCAA record at the time.

Mr. Guy retired from football because of back problems.

His statistics look somewhat pedestrian compared with those of today’s punters. His career average of 42.4 yards per kick ranks 61st all time, and his net average of 32.2 yards (excluding his first three seasons when the statistic wasn’t kept by the NFL) isn’t even in the top 100.

Mr. Guy was also a member of the College Football Football Hall of Fame and the National High School Sports Hall of Fame.

He and his wife, Beverly, filed for bankruptcy in 2011, and he was forced to sell his Super Bowl rings to pay his debts.

“Sometimes, things just happen,” he told the Clarion-Ledger. “The only thing you can do is deal with it. I made some bad decisions, did some things I shouldn’t have done. Nothing illegal. Just buying this, buying that, overspending. Material things don’t mean anything to me anymore. I’m doing good, living within my means, doing the best I can.”

His marriage ended in divorce. He had two children, but a complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

