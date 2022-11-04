Maria Gatti-Cheek, Washington Post marketing manager, dies at 58

Listen Gift Article Share

Maria Gatti-Cheek, a former marketing manager for what became the Washington Post News Service and Syndicate, which distributes Post content to clients, died Oct. 25 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. She was 58 and a resident of McLean, Va. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cause was squamous cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, her brother Gustavo Gatti said.

Ms. Gatti-Cheek joined The Post in 2002 as a marketing representative for what was then the Post Writers Group and became international sales and marketing manager. After leaving The Post in 2020, she became a partner and director of business development at Oronoco Investments LLC, an asset management company in McLean, Va.

Early in her career, she did global sales work for telecommunications companies and was a country program associate for the Nature Conservancy, among other jobs.

Maria Nazaret Gatti Nuñez was born in Asunción, Paraguay, on Feb. 3, 1964, and grew up in Bethesda after her father, a lawyer, joined the Inter-American Development Bank.

She graduated in 1982 from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and in 1986 from Catholic University. In 1995, she received a master’s in management degree from what is now the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

Survivors include her husband of five years, Steven Cheek of McLean; her mother, Livia Gatti of Bethesda; and two brothers.

