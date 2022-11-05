Pop singer Aaron Carter dies at age 34

Listen Gift Article Share

Aaron Carter, a pop singer who had hits in the early 2000s and was the younger brother of a Backstreet Boy, died Saturday, according to a statement from one of his representatives. He was 34. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The statement from Roger Paul did not list a cause of death. Carter, who struggled with addiction, had said he was five years sober earlier this year. He was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. The singer-turned-actor-turned-rapper was known for his early 2000s hits “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

He released his first solo album in Europe on Dec. 1, 1997, six days before he turned 10 years old, The Washington Post reported. The album sold 1 million copies around the world, a signal of his early ascent to stardom.

Carter’s second album, released in 2000 and titled “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” was certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and its title song reached 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. He was also known for “I Want Candy” from that album and “I’m All About You” from his 2001 album “Oh Aaron.” His 2001 single “That’s How I Beat Shaq” included the titular NBA player in a video on a park’s blacktop court and featured preteens dancing along to the bubble gum pop hit.

In 2013, Carter declared bankruptcy, the Tampa Bay Times reported, and a representative for the musician told the paper that a majority of his $2.2 million debt was from when he was a minor and not in control of his finances.

At the time, Carter was on his “After Party” tour, which he embarked on after a years-long hiatus in music to reinvent himself and focus on releasing new songs.

Asked what it was like to perform in 2014, while he was trying to reestablish himself on the pop scene, Carter told The Post: “It’s crazy. People lose their minds. It’s just cool to show them that I’m that guy still.”

This is a developing story that will be updated. Avi Selk contributed to this report.

