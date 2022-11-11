Sheila Hixson, former powerful delegate in Annapolis, dies at 89

Listen Gift Article Share

Sheila E. Hixson, a Montgomery County Democrat who became the longest-serving woman in the Maryland House of Delegates and the first woman to chair its tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, a powerful post she held for 24 years, died Nov. 6 at a hospital in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She was 89.

Her daughter Lynne Hunter confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.

Known as the “Grand dame of Annapolis” for her long and influential tenure in the General Assembly — 42 years before retiring in 2018 — she advocated for increased public school funding, gun safety regulations and gay rights legislation. As chair of the Ways and Means Committee, a post she held from 1993 to 2017, she wielded clout over legislation involving taxation and assessments, education, elections, and gaming. Her panel helped open Maryland to casino gambling in 2007 and further expansion in 2012.

Advertisement

She successfully led efforts to enact a sexual harassment policy for elected officials, to expand an earned income tax credit program for low-income families, and to adopt measures to help curb the rising cost of state university tuition.

Her public service career began in 1976 when Montgomery County Democratic Party leaders named her to fill a vacant seat in the State Assembly, representing the Silver Spring-Takoma Park-based District 20, one of the most liberal legislative districts in the state.

It was supposed to be a temporary post, lasting no more than two years. At the time, the divorced mother of four children was a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Democratic National Committee at the time of the 1972 Watergate break-in.

Advertisement

In her early years at the General Assembly, men held more than 90 percent of the legislature and had access to a private bathroom in the statehouse. Women only had access to public restrooms across a concourse. Ms. Hixson and the handful of other female lawmakers were eventually successful in getting their own private bathrooms.

She recounted the story at an event in 2017 when she announced she would not seek an 11th term in the House of Delegates.

“I know this sounds so trivial now, but it was pretty important at the time,” Ms. Hixson told The Washington Post. “They listened to us after that when other issues came up. It was more than us getting potty parity, they let us into meetings, and they listened.”

Ms. Hixson, who rarely missed a legislative session, had to become an expert in old-school politicking, which sometimes meant becoming a presence at alcohol-fueled functions with lobbyists and other legislators after hours, Del. Kathleen Dumais (D-Montgomery) told The Post in 2017.

In 1983, she pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol after an evening out in Washington with her brother and a family friend, The Post reported. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine and take an alcohol education course.

She also endured health problems and family tragedies. She underwent medical treatment for colon cancer in the early 1990s. Her two sons died, one from suicide.

Advertisement

“I do not know how my mother withstood the pain of losing two children,” Hunter, her daughter, wrote in a statement for the passage of a Maryland grant program supporting services for veteran and military member suicide prevention. “But she remained strong and we followed her shining example. If she could stay so strong so could we.”

Sheila Kathleen Ellis was born in L’Anse, Mich., on Feb. 9, 1933. Her father was a mail carrier, and her mother was a homemaker.

She briefly attended Northern State Teachers College (now Northern Michigan University) in Marquette and was a Head Start teacher in Detroit. She then worked as a campaign manager and, later, as an aide to Rep. William D. Ford (D-Mich.).

A complete list of survivors could not be confirmed.

“She was a fierce politician,” said Maryland State Sen. Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery), who previously served in the House of Delegates and with Ms. Hixson on the Ways and Means Committee. “I learned so much from her because she knew how to manage people and get things done. She could smile and be very nice but you knew she was going to get things done, and done her way. She had a good moral compass, and when she made up her mind that something needed to happen, she made it happen.”

GiftOutline Gift Article