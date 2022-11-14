John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star, dies at 89

Listen Gift Article Share

John Aniston, a star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died Nov. 11 at 89. His daughter announced the death on social media Monday morning but gave no further details. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mr. Aniston’s acting credits included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.” He was best known for his recurring role on “Days of Our Lives” as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries. He joined the series in the 1980s. Earlier this year, after more than 2,800 episodes, he received a lifetime achievement Emmy Award.

John Anthony Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis on the Greek island of Crete on July 24, 1933, and grew up near Philadelphia. He was a standout football player in high school until a leg injury forced him to consider another activity.

“So I did a play,” he told an interviewer. “I did not want to, but it was a good way to meet girls. All the pretty ones were in theater.” He studied theater Pennsylvania State University and, after a stint in the Navy, began his professional acting career. His early roles were on television shows such as “Combat!,” “I Spy” and “The Virginian.”

His first marriage, to actress Nancy Dow, ended in divorce. In 1984, he married actress Sherry Rooney. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter from his first marriage, a son from his second marriage, and a stepson.

