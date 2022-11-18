Carol Leigh, who sought greater rights for sex workers, dies at 71

Listen Gift Article Share

When Carol Leigh attended an anti-pornography conference in 1982, she was troubled by the way participants described their opposition to the “sex-use industry.” For Ms. Leigh, the term bothered her personal sense of feminism and empowerment — shaped by a turbulent stretch of years that led her from creative writing studies in Boston to a job at the Hong Kong Massage Parlor on San Francisco’s O’Farrell Street.

“I said, ‘No, we should call it ‘sex work’ because that’s what the women do,” Ms. Leigh recalled in a 2017 oral history. “We’re supposed to be feminists. Why are we calling it ‘sex use?'”

Her off-the-cuff phrase took hold. Within years, “sex work” entered the global lexicon of academics, researchers and writers to describe activities from high-end brothel services to streetside pickups. The term also came to represent the movement, championed by Ms. Leigh, for greater labor rights, health protections and public representation for sex workers.

“I knew we needed a word that was different than prostitute,” wrote Ms. Leigh, who died Nov. 16 at her home in San Francisco at 71.

Over more than four decades, Ms. Leigh established herself — sometimes in the guise of her bawdy stage persona, Scarlot Harlot — as one of the leading advocates for sex workers in the Bay Area and as an important ally for groups around the world on issues such as human trafficking and transgender rights.

Ms. Leigh, with red hair and a firebrand personality, cut a colorful swath. She brought a mix of performance art, civil disobedience and political networking with outreach to the homeless, transgender communities and others. Her style was influenced by San Francisco’s brand of audacious activism such as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a street ministry and outreach group known for its nun-meets-harlequin costumes.

Ms. Leigh debuted her boa-draped, bustier-plumped character in the one-woman show “The Adventures of Scarlot Harlot.” First performed in 1983, it explored her experiences in sex work and revealed the profession to be one that, at its core, was one like any other, with workers focused on safety and security on the job. Ms. Leigh, as Scarlot, shouted: “Sex workers unite!”

“I’d wander into the audience and ask them what they did for a living and sneer, saying they were whores, too,” Ms. Leigh wrote in an autobiographic sketch.

As “Mom,” wearing a headscarf and leopard-print fur, Ms. Leigh appeared on a local-access channel in Arizona amid the AIDS crisis in the mid-1980s to remind sex workers about the importance of using condoms. In 2005, Ms. Leigh (again as Scarlot) set up a booth at a San Francisco Christmas bazaar selling sex toys and other X-rated gifts to help the Exotic Dancers Education Project, a program to help with issues such as filing taxes and ''avoiding sex worker burnout.''

With the Bay Area Sex Worker Advocacy Network, a group co-founded by Ms. Leigh, she worked with another former sex-worker, Margo St. James, on initiatives to decriminalize prostitution and protect sex workers from abuse.

There were successes. In 2013, California said that sex workers who were attacked or raped would qualify for help under the state’s worker compensation fund. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law in 2019 that gives sex workers the ability to report crimes without risk of arrest for prostitution.

Ms. Leigh helped dancers at a San Francisco club, Lusty Lady, bargain for their first labor contract in 1997.

“Leigh argued that until sex workers are included in the conversations about feminism, sexuality and legality — conversations from which they have historically been excluded — sex workers will remain fragmented rather than collective, and stigmatization will abound,” said a statement from the Britain-based Sex Worker Advocacy and Resistance Movement.

At times, Ms. Leigh noted she would still see some of her “old clients” for a paid tryst.

“I’m aiming to be the oldest women in the oldest profession,” she once said.

‘Desperate’

Carol Leigh was born on Jan. 11, 1951, in Manhattan and was raised in Jackson Heights in Queens. She recounted feeling insecure about her body image as a child, seeing beautiful women on television and sneaking peeks at her father’s pornographic magazines, stashed under the stairs.

“Then I noticed injustice, classism and the patriarchy,” she wrote.

She graduated in 1974 from Empire State College, part of New York’s state university system, with a degree in creative writing. She enrolled in further writing classes at Boston University with professors including Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Anne Sexton, who took her own life in October 1974 shortly after the semester began.

In 1978, Ms. Leigh moved to San Francisco, first finding work at a restaurant and then noticing options for sex work.

“I saw ads for sex massage girls,” she wrote. “I thought I was desperate, so why don't I just go there and do it? I went to the sleaziest parlor, to make sure I picked one that wasn't selling anything else, like glamour.”

A year later, Ms. Leigh was raped by two men, but did not report the attack because she feared the massage parlor would be closed, she recounted.

“The fact that I couldn’t go to the police to report the rape meant that I was not going to be able to protect other women from these rapists,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle in a 1996 interview. “And I vowed to do something to change that.”

She joined St. James’s group, COYOTE (Call Off Your Old Tired Ethics), and soon began establishing her own activist identity. At a meeting of the National Organization for Women, Ms. Leigh arrived with a bag over her head with the message: “This paper bag symbolizes the anonymity prostitutes are forced to adopt.” She carried an oversize purse with the slogan “Be Nice to Sex Workers!” and openly discussed her bisexuality.

In the mid-1980s, Ms. Leigh decided to give Texas a try. “I’d sing about safe sex and educate people who weren’t thinking enough about AIDS,” she wrote. She got as far as Tucson, where her car broke down. She scanned the personal ads and met an artist, who introduced her to the staff at Tucson Western International Telethon, a local-access cable show known by its acronym “Twit.”

Ms. Leigh — or rather her characters Scarlot Harlot, Mom and others — joined the show’s weekly two-hour comedy and variety lineup. Along the way, she picked up video skills used in later work, including a short film on sexual abuse “Yes Means Yes, No Means No” (1990). In 1999, she founded the San Francisco Sex Worker Film & Arts Festival.

Among her literary work was “Unrepentant Whore: The Collected Writings of Scarlot Harlot” (2004) and “Inventing Sex Work,” (2010).

“I’d studied Hemingway, and Hemingway went to war to write about it,” Ms. Leigh wrote. “I decided to do the same with prostitution.”

Ms. Leigh’s papers will be archived at Harvard University’s Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America, said Kate Marquez, the executor of her estate. Ms. Leigh was battling cancer, said Marquez, who confirmed her death. She is survived by a brother.

“People have spoken about coining a term,” Ms. Leigh said in the 2017 oral history with the AIDS-HIV activist group ACT UP. “I also feel like I helped launch an identity.

“There’s always been that identity of sex worker libertine really, or a sex worker who’s not ashamed and that’s part of it,” she continued. “But to launch it as a contemporary identity rooted in labor is something that hadn’t happened before.”

