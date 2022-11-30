Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter, dies at 79

The band confirmed Ms. McVie’s death in a message posted on social media. A separate post on Ms. McVie’s Facebook account said she died Nov. 30. No cause was given.

Christine McVie, whose vocals and songwriting for Fleetwood Mac shaped some of the group’s enduring hits including “Don’t Stop” about her crumbling marriage to bandmate John McVie, has died. She was 79.

Ms. McVie is credited with helping write other songs including “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” and “Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me.” Ms. McVie, who shared vocals with Stevie Nicks, left Fleetwood Mac after 28 years in 1998, but returned in 2014.

Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album “Rumours” had songs reflecting the breakups of the McVies and the band’s other couple, Lindsay Buckingham and Nicks. More than 40 million copies were sold worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time and establishing Fleetwood Mac has one of the mega-bands of the era.