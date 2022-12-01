Gaylord Perry, spitball-throwing Hall of Famer, dies at 84

Listen Gift Article Share

Gaylord Perry, a burly Hall of Fame pitcher who struck out more than 3,500 batters and won 314 games while acquiring a reputation as the king of the spitball, the illegal pitch that he used — or pretended to use — while slinging his way to two Cy Young Awards in the 1970s, died Dec. 1 at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84.

His death was announced by Major League Baseball, which cited “natural causes” but did not share additional details.

An intimidating, fiercely competitive hurler who spent the offseason working on a peanut farm in North Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Mr. Perry seemed tireless on the mound, never complaining of soreness while pitching 303 complete games and 53 shutouts. Playing for eight teams in 22 years, he pitched a no-hitter for the San Francisco Giants in 1968 and became the first person to win the Cy Young Award, baseball’s top pitching honor, in both the National and American leagues.

Advertisement

Both times, he won during his first season with a new team, after being traded by executives who seemed to doubt his abilities.

When he received his first Cy Young, with the Cleveland Indians in 1972, he led the AL with 24 wins and 29 complete games. When he got his second, with the San Diego Padres in 1978, he had just turned 40 and was the oldest person to ever win the honor, setting a record that stood until 2004, when Roger Clemens earned his seventh Cy Young at age 42.

“They kept saying, ‘You’re too old to do this and that,’ but I think I showed them,” said Mr. Perry, who helped lead the Padres to the franchise’s first winning season.

By the time he retired in 1983 at age 45, Mr. Perry had a career record of 314-265, with an ERA of 3.11. He pitched an astonishing 5,350 innings, more than all but five other players in MLB history, and he now ranks eighth in career strikeouts, having mowed down 3,534 batters with his arsenal of curves, sliders, forkballs, fastballs, change-ups, sinkers and, of course, his notorious spitball.

Advertisement

“The only absolutely unhittable pitch I’ve seen in my whole career was Gaylord Perry’s hard spitter when he was in his prime,” Bobby Murcer, an All-Star outfielder for the Yankees, once told The Washington Post. “I’d rather face a 500 mile-per-hour fast ball than that 85-mph spitter Perry used to have. At least then I’d have a chance.”

Mr. Perry was often coy when asked about the spitball, a banned pitch in which the baseball is doctored with saliva, petroleum jelly or another sticky substance so that it moves unexpectedly, sinking abruptly as it nears home plate. At times, he insisted that he never threw it, claiming that he was simply playing mind games with batters while touching his cap, gloves, belt, pants, eyebrows or neck, reaching for substances that never seemed to turn up when an umpire came to the mound to inspect him.

When baseball tweaked its rules in 1973, giving umpires more freedom to deal with suspected spitballs, the rule change was widely believed to have been inspired by Mr. Perry. The next year, he published an autobiography, “Me and the Spitter,” with sportswriter Bob Sudyk, recounting how he learned to throw the pitch and to conceal his tools, which once included a dollop of fishing line oil. “I reckon I tried everything on the old apple but salt and pepper and chocolate sauce,” he admitted.

Advertisement

Critics said that instead of denoting Mr. Perry’s strikeouts with a K, they should have been marked in the score book with a K-Y, after the lubricant that he often applied to his pitches. “They oughta put a tube of that stuff next to his plaque in the Hall of Fame,” California Angels Manager Gene Mauch told The Post in 1982.

Mr. Perry claimed in his autobiography that he had stopped throwing the spitball, and while opponents scoffed at that claim umpires failed to find “foreign substances” on his body or uniform during games. (He later said that he hid oils or lotions on his face, telling a TV interviewer that “umpires never noticed because I sweat a lot.”) It wasn’t until 1982, during his 21st season, that he was ejected from a game for throwing a doctored ball.

As Mr. Perry saw it, he was simply part of a long lineage of players who bent or broke the rules while looking for an edge. “It’s always been part of the game,” he said, “just like hitters have always been corking their bats.”

Advertisement

Nearing the end of his career, he developed a new pitch, the “puff ball,” in which he coated the baseball in rosin, sending a cloud of dust into the air when he hurled it into the catcher’s mitt. That tactic again got him in trouble with the league, which outlawed the pitch.

“They didn’t like it wet,” he told the New York Times with a laugh in 1982, “and when I went dry, they don’t like it dry.”

The second of three children, Gaylord Jackson Perry was born in Williamston, N.C., on Sept. 15, 1938. His parents grew tobacco, corn and peanuts, and after school he and his older brother worked in the fields near their home and practiced their throwing. Both siblings were standout pitchers: Jim Perry played for 17 years in the majors and won a Cy Young in 1970, making the brothers the only siblings to both win the award.

Advertisement

Mr. Perry played semipro baseball as a teenager, and after graduating from high school he signed with the Giants in 1958, bouncing around the minors for a few years before making his major league debut in 1962. For two seasons, he said, he was mediocre at best: “I was the 11th man on an 11-man pitching staff. The 12th man was in Tacoma.”

But in 1964 he learned the spitball from pitcher Bob Shaw, and began to excel. Mr. Perry showed off the new pitch later that year during a marathon doubleheader against the Mets, when he took the mound in the 13th inning of the second game. He began wetting his fingers and throwing spitballs in the 15th inning, then chewed a brown tablet provided by one of his teammates in the 20th.

“That was my first taste of slippery elm,” Mr. Perry recalled. “The juice in my mouth was slicker than an eel’s.”

Advertisement

Aided by his spitball, he pitched 10 scoreless innings, helping the Giants win, 8-6, after 23 innings, in one of the longest games in baseball history.

Mr. Perry spent 10 years with the Giants, playing in two playoff games and winning one during the 1971 National League Championship Series. (San Francisco ultimately lost to Pittsburgh, three games to one.) He was traded to Cleveland just before the 1972 season, was sent to Texas three years later, and played for the Padres, Yankees, Braves and Mariners before finishing his career in Kansas City.

“Perhaps no great player ever had to bounce around so much, or swallow so much pride or listen to so much nay-saying to get where he wanted to go,” Post sports columnist Thomas Boswell wrote in 1983, when Mr. Perry retired to his 410-acre farm in North Carolina.

Advertisement

Mr. Perry filed for bankruptcy in 1986, which he blamed on farming troubles. Eying his finances for the previous two years was like “sitting on the bench in the bottom of the ninth,” he said, “hoping someone will hit a home run to win the game for you.”

In the long run, he said, losing his farm was no big deal. But he was devastated a year later, when his wife, Blanche Manning Perry, was killed in a car accident while they visited one of their daughters in Florida, broadsided by another car that ran a stop sign, according to news reports.

Mr. Perry found solace on the baseball field, building a baseball program from scratch at Limestone College (now a university) in Gaffney, where he coached his son Jack, a fellow pitcher.

“This is my therapy,” he said. “It gets me away from things.”

His son died of leukemia in 2005. Survivors include three daughters. Additional details on survivors were not immediately available.

Mr. Perry was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991, his third year of eligibility. For all his accolades as a pitcher, he also had rare moments of glory as a batter — much to the surprise of Giants manager Alvin Dark, who was said to have remarked about Mr. Perry’s lack of slugging power, “There’ll be a man on the moon before he hits a home run.”

Sure enough, Mr. Perry hit his first run home on July 20, 1969, the same day Apollo 11 landed on the moon. “Dark was right,” he later said, “but only by an hour.”

GiftOutline Gift Article