Eddie Jones, D.C. soul singer-guitarist and R&B mainstay, dies at 69

Eddie Jones, a soul singer and guitarist who spent more than five decades as a mainstay of Black stages and musical celebrations in Washington, died Nov. 28 in his home in the District. He was 69. His sister, Precious “Patti” Hatchett, confirmed the death. The D.C. medical examiner’s office said the cause was complications from hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Mr. Jones performed mostly with the Young Bucks rhythm-and-blues band and the Legendary Orioles doo-wop group, and he won rapturous reviews.

“They’ve each got a microphone in front of them, and their sound is mesmerizing,” Washington Post music writer Eric Brace wrote of the Young Bucks in 1996. “Soul music like you almost never hear anymore.”

Brace, who caught the Young Bucks in a small D.C. club, added, “And it might be only a slight exaggeration to say that you don’t know a thing about the human condition until you’ve heard Eddie sing ‘Human’ by Tommy Hunt: ‘I laugh, I cry, I gotta live.’ … His vocal agility is always apparent, but never overstated, a talent matched by his guitar playing. … He never looks at his hands, and the notes glide under and over his vocal lines seamlessly.”

Self-taught and left-handed, Mr. Jones played a right-handed model upside down and once turned down the offer of a left-handed guitar from his parents.

He backed Roberta Flack, who grew up in Arlington, Va., on some of her earliest shows at the Capitol Hill bar Mr. Henry’s, toured with Bobby Womack and Carla Thomas, and, while leading the Young Bucks throughout the 1980s and ’90s, sang lead tenor with the Legendary Orioles.

Edward McKinley Jones was born in Washington on June 11, 1953. His father worked in construction, and his mother worked for the Commerce Department. He attended the old Spingarn High School in D.C.

He started performing at 7, singing with his four siblings in a family gospel group, the Jones Gospel Five.

“It all comes from the church,” Mr. Jones told The Post. “My grandfather was a minister, and singing in church was the beginning of my musical training. We would sit at the dinner table and sing. We’d leave the dinner table and sing. Sit in our bedrooms and sing.”

According to Hatchett, the Jones Gospel Five performed on shows sponsored by local gospel station WUST. “When the Mighty Clouds of Joy or Shirley Caesar came to town, we would open the programs and represent D.C.,” she said.

By his teens, Mr. Jones was moonlighting in secular music circles. In the late 1960s, he joined the Young Bucks and took over the band when founder and pianist Earl Simpson stopped performing in the 1970s.

“Mom’s rule was you can do the secular music as long as you know that your position is in the church,” Hatchett said.

Mr. Jones didn’t use a set list — he called the tune or sometimes just started it — but the Young Bucks’ seemingly limitless repertoire of rhythm-and-blues extended from doo-wop balladry to funk and even the occasional songbook standard. In more recent years, Mr. Jones put his guitar down to focus entirely on his vocals.

While their résumé included inaugural balls for the Clinton and Obama presidencies and many private events, their bread-and-butter work was in Black clubs and cabarets — the term used by Black musicians for BYOB events in rented halls — that catered primarily to professionals and government workers in the era before gentrification.

Mr. Jones was married and divorced three times. Survivors included three children; two sisters; two brothers; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

“It’s been more good times than bad times,” Mr. Jones told Style Weekly, a news and arts publication in Richmond. “I’d say I’m pretty blessed. Most guys [are] on a job they hate. I’m not worrying about bills.”

