Julia Reichert, Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker, dies at 76

Julia Reichert, a documentary filmmaker who used her home base in Ohio as the backdrop for projects that explored working-class life and struggles, including the Oscar-winning “American Factory,” on the cultural complexities of a Chinese glass plant opening in the Midwest, died Dec. 1 at her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She was 76.

Steven Bognar, her husband and collaborator who shared the Oscar for the 2019 film, confirmed the death. Ms. Reichert had been receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a form of urinary cancer for years.

Ms. Reichert’s greatest acclaim came as a chronicler of timeclock-punching workers and their often-painful accommodations as the Rust Belt’s old social contract — hard work for a stab at middle-class comfort — faded away.

“What runs through all Reichert’s work is a positive and expansive view of the culture of ordinary working Americans, something rare in modern documentary history,” scholar Patricia Aufderheide wrote in Film Quarterly in 2019.

Her lens moved in other directions over the Midwestern landscape on issues such as race, labor politics and gender. One of her early films, “Growing Up Female” (1971), tracking the lives of six women as they faced social pressures and demands for conformity, was added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress as a historically significant work.

Ms. Reichert’s work merged the dispassionate-observer traditions of cinema verité and journalism-rooted techniques of interviews and backstory context. Her storytelling influenced generations of independent filmmakers, and her dedication to Midwestern settings was followed by other regionally focused filmmakers such as Michael Moore.

For Ms. Reichert, her formative creative years were the 1960s when she attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs (and took a hiatus in San Francisco during the 1967 “Summer of Love”). In classes, she began to take an interest in photography en route to a degree in documentary arts in 1970.

“I had no idea I would be, quote unquote, a filmmaker,” she said in an interview with Yellow Springs radio station WYSO. “I just knew I loved photography. I loved getting better at it. I loved learning about taking pictures. And I really loved the radio.”

While still a student, she found a spot at the station and was enthralled by the storytelling possibility with tape, interviews and editing. She went on air, hosting “The Single Girl,” a show that challenged women to think beyond gender roles and expectations.

“We said the system’s not working and we became, in some broad sense, revolutionaries,” she told WYSO last year. “Not that we wanted to attack the White House, but we really wanted to change society.”

“American Factory” was something of a sequel. In 2008, Ms. Reichert and Bognar spent weeks at a General Motors assembly plant in Moraine, Ohio, before it closed and left more than 2,400 autoworkers without jobs. The resulting film, “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant” (2009), was seen as a eulogy for the region and a wider cautionary tale about America’s role in a globalized market.

Eight years after the GM factory closed, the doors were reopened under the ownership of Fuyao, a Chinese company that makes automotive glass. Ms. Reichert and Bognar gained access again to the plant as witness to the tense, confusing — and at times uplifting and amusing — workplace rebirth.

Ohio workers complained about the relentless pace of the Chinese. Chinese bosses groused about Americans as undisciplined and fat-fingered — and how the factory was bleeding cash. There’s bonding, however, over barbecue and softball.

Through it all, Ms. Reichert builds a narrative around “Chairman Cao” — Cao Dewang, a billionaire Chinese entrepreneur who reopened the factory. In “American Factory,” he is at times the epitome of the hard-charging boss.

“If a union comes in, I’m shutting down,” he tells his fellow Chinese employees.

Yet Cao also becomes a wistful commentator on an age of dizzying changes.

“Now I live in a new era of prosperity,” he said of China’s economic juggernaut in the film. “But I have a sense of loss. I miss the croaking frogs and chirping bugs of my childhood.”

“American Factory” also was the first Netflix project from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday called it an “exquisite documentary” that “tells a macroeconomic story through the micro-level experiences of indelible real-life characters.”

‘Intensely Curious’

Julia Bell Reichert was born in Princeton, N.J., on June 16, 1946, and raised in nearby Bordentown on the Delaware River, the second of four children. Her father worked as a butcher, and her mother studied to become a nurse.

“I was a very awkward kid,” she told WYSO, noting she never felt comfortable playing with dolls with other girls.

“I loved nature. I loved science,” she added. “But I always wanted to understand how people worked because I often thought I was like a Martian. I was intensely curious about people because I felt so different from everybody else.”

During a film class at Antioch, she met her future husband Jim Klein. Ms. Reichert was developing what she called a “humanist Marxist” ideal. That caught Klein’s attention. “The big thing we had together was this sense of social commitment and being part of a large social movement,” he once said.

After working together on “Growing Up Female,” they moved into labor and social themes with “Union Maids” (1976), about three women in the Chicago labor movement during the Great Depression, and “Seeing Red” (1983), looking at Communist Party members during the early and mid-20th century. Both were nominated for Academy Awards. Leftist historian Howard Zinn described “Union Maids” as “the best film on labor history I have ever seen.”

The films became part of an important historical record and inspired other independent documentaries on labor struggles such as “The Wobblies” (1979) and “Miles of Smiles, Years of Struggle” (1982).

Ms. Reichert and Klein divorced in 1986. By that time, she had struck up a relationship with Bognar, whom she met at a film screening. Their first project had an autobiographic feel. The feature film, “Emma and Elvis” (1992), revolves around a married documentary filmmaker and a younger colleague.

They also had a personal connection to a decade-long project, “A Lion in the House” (2006), a four-hour documentary about children coping with cancer. Their daughter, Lela Klein, had battled lymphoma as a teen. She recovered, but Ms. Reichert was later diagnosed with cancer.

In addition to her daughter and husband, Ms. Reichert is survived by three brothers and two grandchildren.

During the height of the pandemic lockdowns, she was approached by a Yellow Springs neighbor, comedian Dave Chappelle, to film his outdoor performances with guests such as Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah. Two films, mixing comedy and social commentary, emerged from the 2020 summer: “8:46” (2020) and “Untitled” (sometimes called “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life”) in 2021.

At the 2020 Academy Awards, held just before the pandemic lockdowns hit, Ms. Reichert was accompanied by three workers who appeared in “American Factory.” Jill Lamantia, a forklift operator, strutted in a sequin-flecked gown.

Ms. Reichert, hairless from her cancer treatments, thanked Lamantia and the others and then perhaps became the first Oscar winner to quote Karl Marx: “Workers of the world unite.”

“I saw myself as an activist who has skills to make film,” she said in 1997. “I’m still a little uncomfortable with calling myself an artist. It denotes elitism, a certain kind of individuality, as though you make art for art’s sake, for yourself, not to make a difference.”

