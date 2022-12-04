Former GOP congressman Jim Kolbe of Arizona dies at 80

Listen Gift Article Share

Jim Kolbe, a longtime Republican congressman and an advocate for gay rights and the environment who represented Arizona for more than 20 years, died on Dec. 3. He was 80 years old. His death was confirmed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who ordered that flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset Sunday in honor of the former U.S. congressman and state senator.

“Arizona lost a true elder statesman and political powerhouse today,” Ducey said in a statement. “Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing.”

Mr. Kolbe served in the Arizona legislature before being elected to the U.S. House in 1984. During 11 terms in office, he regularly sparred with fellow Republicans on hot-button issues including free trade and immigration. He also pushed, unsuccessfully, to do away with pennies — rounding off all cash transactions to the nearest 5 cents — a move largely driven by the rising cost of the penny’s main ingredient: zinc.

James Thomas Kolbe was born June 28, 1942, in Evanston, Ill. When he was 5 years old, his family moved to Santa Cruz County, Ariz. He became interested in politics and government during his teens, serving as a page for Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.) in Washington at age 15. He became a member of the Young Republicans during his early college years at Northwestern University, and went on to Stanford University, where he graduated with an MBA in economics.

During the Vietnam War, he served in the Navy and was awarded a congressional medal for valor.

In 1996, he came out as gay, a decision he said he made reluctantly, preempting a magazine that was about to publish a story disclosing his sexual orientation.

“I felt if they were going to do that, it was time for me to stand up and be counted on this thing,” Mr. Kolbe told reporters at the time. “There is some relief; certainly there’s no embarrassment.”

Although he once said that being gay was not “my defining persona,” Mr. Kolbe ultimately became a torchbearer for gay rights. In a 2006 interview with the Tucson Citizen, the retiring congressman called the GOP’s continued opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion and embryonic stem cell research “a terrible mistake.”

“As much as the social conservatives might not like to hear it,” he told the newspaper, “there will be a time when your grandchildren say: ‘What was the argument with same-sex marriage? Who cares?’”

In 2013, he married his longtime partner, Hector Alfonso, a Panama native and longtime special-education teacher, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Tributes flowed from both sides of the political aisle following news of Mr. Kolbe’s death. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for Arizona governor in last month’s midterms, wrote on Twitter that he “will always be remembered for a legacy in bipartisanship, as a strong voice on the international stage, and as a champion for Arizonans.”

Mr. Kolbe’s interest in foreign diplomacy continued beyond his time in Congress. In a July article in Foreign Policy, he argued that the United States should boost its engagement with Pacific island nations as China expands its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, including its recently inked security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Sharon Bronson, chairwoman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, described him as an “old school Republican in the mold of Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower — a friend of business and the environment.”

She credited his leadership while in Congress for helping to preserve “wild spaces and cultural treasures” such as Canoa Ranch, a 4,800-acre conservation park in Green Valley, Ariz., and the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area — a rare, lush green riparian zone in a desert state where many rivers are bone dry.

Brian Murphy contributed to this report.

