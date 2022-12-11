Dorothy Pitman Hughes, feminist and child welfare advocate, dies at 84

Listen Gift Article Share

Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who toured the country speaking with Gloria Steinem in the 1970s and appears with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, died Dec. 1 in the Tampa area. She was 84. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She died at the home of her daughter, Delethia Ridley Malmsten, who did not provide a specific cause.

Though they came to their feminist activism from different vantage points — Ms. Hughes from her community-based work and Steinem from journalism — the two forged a powerful speaking partnership in the early 1970s.

They toured the country at a time when feminism was seen as predominantly White and middle class, a divide dating to the origins of the American women’s movement. Steinem credited Ms. Hughes with helping her become comfortable speaking in public.

In one of the most memorable images of the era, taken in October 1971, the two raised their right arms in the Black Power salute. The photo is now in the National Portrait Gallery.

Ms. Hughes organized one of the first shelters for battered women in New York City and co-founded the New York City Agency for Child Development to broaden child-care services in the city. But she was perhaps best known for her work helping countless families through the community center she established on Manhattan’s West Side, offering day care, job training, advocacy training and more.

Laura L. Lovett, whose biography of Ms. Hughes, “With Her Fist Raised,” came out last year, once noted that Ms. Hughes “defined herself as a feminist, but rooted her feminism in her experience and in more fundamental needs for safety, food, shelter and child care.”

Dorothy Jean Ridley was born in Lumpkin, Ga., on Oct. 2, 1938. When she was 10, according to a family obituary, her father was nearly beaten to death and left on the family’s doorstep. The family believed he was attacked by the Ku Klux Klan.

She moved to New York City in 1957 and worked as a saleswoman, nightclub singer and house cleaner. By the 1960s, she had become involved in the civil rights movement, raising funds for the Congress of Racial Equality.

“Hughes turned her attention to the conditions in her West Side neighborhood, which was deemed a ‘poverty pocket’ at the time,” Lovett wrote in The Washington Post last year. “Because she also worked nights as a nightclub singer, Hughes spent her days at home where she observed many children in her neighborhood as their parents worked.”

By the mid-1960s, after having trouble finding anyone to look after her own children, she had started the West 80th Street Day Care and Community Center and charged $5 per week for a child. “She realized that child-care challenges were deeply entangled with issues of racial discrimination, poverty, drug use, substandard housing, welfare hotels, job training and even the Vietnam War,” Lovett wrote in her Post essay.

The center grew until the city’s financial crisis of the mid-1970s caused funding sources to be drastically curtailed. It relocated to Harlem in 1983 and then shuttered two years later.

Steinem wrote about the center for New York magazine in 1969 and she became friends with Ms. Hughes. Over the next four years, they spoke across the country at college campuses, community centers and other venues on gender and race issues.

“Dorothy’s style was to call out the racism she saw in the white women’s movement,” Lovett noted. “She frequently took to the stage to articulate the way in which white women’s privilege oppressed Black women but also offered her friendship with Gloria as proof this obstacle could be overcome.”

In the early 1970s, Ms. Hughes also helped found, with Steinem, the Women’s Action Alliance, a network of feminist activists aiming to coordinate resources and push for equality on a national level. Contrary to lore, Ms. Hughes was not a co-founder of Ms. Magazine with Steinem.

“It was our difference in experience that made us good lecture partners,” Steinem said. She recalled also collaborating with Ms. Hughes on protesting so-called welfare hotels in New York for poor families in the 1970s. “Dorothy was key to exposing living conditions there,” Steinem said. “She truly was a great community activist.”

By the 1980s, Ms. Hughes had moved to Harlem and opened an office supply business, Harlem Office Supply, the rare stationery store at the time that was run by a Black woman. But she was forced to sell the store when a Staples opened nearby, part of President Bill Clinton’s Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone program.

She would remember some of her experiences in the 2000 book, “Wake Up and Smell the Dollars! Whose Inner-City Is This Anyway!: One Woman’s Struggle Against Sexism, Classism, Racism, Gentrification, and the Empowerment Zone.”

Her marriage to Bill Pitman ended in divorce. Her second husband, Clarence Hughes, predeceased her. Survivors include three daughters.

