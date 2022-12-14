The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen’ show, dies at 40

December 14, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. EST
DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Hillary Clinton practice dance moves during a break in the taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2015. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died Dec. 13 at 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the death in a statement but did not provide further details.

He started in 2014 at “The Ellen Show,” as the program was often known by fans, and was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films including “Step Up: All In” (2014) and “Magic Mike XXL” (2015) and was featured in Disney Plus’s “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” and later judged Season 17 of the dance competition show.

Stephen Laurel Boss was born in Montgomery, Ala., on Sept. 29, 1982. He studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University, both in Alabama.

He posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances. Survivors include his wife, whom he married in 2013, and three children.

