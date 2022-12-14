Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen’ show, dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died Dec. 13 at 40.
The dancer-DJ also appeared in films including “Step Up: All In” (2014) and “Magic Mike XXL” (2015) and was featured in Disney Plus’s “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” and later judged Season 17 of the dance competition show.
Stephen Laurel Boss was born in Montgomery, Ala., on Sept. 29, 1982. He studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University, both in Alabama.
He posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances. Survivors include his wife, whom he married in 2013, and three children.