Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen’ show, dies at 40

He started in 2014 at “The Ellen Show,” as the program was often known by fans, and was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died Dec. 13 at 40.

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films including “Step Up: All In” (2014) and “Magic Mike XXL” (2015) and was featured in Disney Plus’s “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” and later judged Season 17 of the dance competition show.