Virginia Holton, Va. first lady who backed integration, dies at 97

For years, many public schools in Virginia closed rather than admit Black pupils, defying the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in public education. Sixteen years later, when a federal judge in Richmond issued a ruling that undid the final vestiges of so-called “massive resistance” to desegregate schools, the sensitivity of the issue was enough to spark protests and threats against the judge and his family. His dog, its legs tied, was shot to death.

It was under those conditions that A. Linwood Holton Jr., the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction, took office in 1970 and confronted Virginia’s ugly legacy of separate and unequal educational access. In his inaugural address, he declared: “The era of defiance is behind us. Let our goal in Virginia be an aristocracy of ability, regardless of race, color or creed.”

Holton and his wife, Virginia, known as “Jinks,” were exempted by their residence in the governor’s mansion — technically not part of the city — from having to send their four children to local public schools. That September, the governor escorted their eldest daughter, Tayloe, to a predominantly Black high school — a moment captured by a photo on the front page of the New York Times.

Mrs. Holton, befitting her lower public profile and her early career as a CIA intelligence analyst, made a less publicized but no less brave stand against segregation. She accompanied their younger daughter, Anne, and their son Linwood III to a mostly Black middle school. Another son, Dwight, was still in preschool.

“The fact that she and the governor put their children into overwhelmingly African American schools was a tremendous example to the state and the nation about the changes that were taking place in a bastion of archconservatism,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “That was probably the most memorable day of the Holton governorship.”

Mrs. Holton, 97, died Dec. 16 at a retirement community in Irvington, Va. Her family announced the death in a statement shared by the office of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), her son-in-law, which did not cite a cause. The Holtons’ role in school desegregation was often featured in speeches by Kaine, who has served as Virginia lieutenant governor, governor, and Hillary Clinton’s presidential running mate in 2016.

Virginia Harrison Rogers was born in Roanoke on Oct. 21, 1925, and owed her nickname to a sister’s mispronunciation of her name. Her father was part of the legal team that represented the family of Francis Gary Powers, the American U-2 spy plane pilot who had been captured by the Soviets and charged with espionage. (Powers was found guilty in 1960 but left prison two years later in a spy swap.)

Mrs. Holton said that she aspired to be a lawyer but that her father talked her out of it, joking that she was argumentative enough without further training. She graduated from the private Stuart Hall School in Staunton, Va., and in 1946 from Wellesley College in Massachusetts with a bachelor’s degree in French.

She completed a French-English secretarial course in New York and then worked at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. Homesick, she settled in Washington and joined the CIA.

One Christmas, she returned to Roanoke and went on a blind date with Holton, a Harvard Law School graduate and native of Big Stone Gap, Va. They married in 1953, and she maintained a backstage role in his unsuccessful bids for governor in 1965 and for the U.S. Senate in 1978.

As first lady from 1970 to 1974, Mrs. Holton increased public access to the governor’s mansion by restoring public tours. She also worked on educating low-income families about nutrition. “I remember she hosted a family food dollar conference, helping families learn how to spread their food dollars further,” said her daughter Anne Holton, a lawyer who served as Virginia’s education secretary from 2014 to 2016 and is married to Kaine, in a 2017 interview with The Washington Post.

“She says she never made ‘speeches,’ ” Anne Holton added. “She would host teas and ‘say a few words.’ I am sure also she never entered the halls of the General Assembly building — but in those days there weren’t many women there in any capacity!”

As the state’s first Republican governor of the 20th century, Linwood Holton did not have many natural allies in the legislature. Mrs. Holton, however, came from a prominent Democratic family and assumed the role of a “very charming, congenial host” when politicians came to the mansion for meals and cocktails, Sabato said.

He added that she was able to communicate with Democrats in the legislature “probably better than Gov. Holton was.”

Her husband died last year at 98. Survivors include four children, Tayloe Loftus of Cazenovia, N.Y., Anne Holton of Richmond, A. Linwood “Woody” Holton III of Columbia, S.C., and Dwight Holton of Portland, Ore.; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

After her husband left office, Mrs. Holton helped build homes around the world with Habitat for Humanity. She served as a member of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors and as a trustee at Washington and Lee University and the University of Virginia Medical School Foundation. She also served as president of the Virginia Environmental Endowment and was a board member of what is now Voices for Virginia’s Children.

In 1993, she endorsed Lt. Gov. Donald S. Beyer Jr. (D) in his successful reelection campaign and criticized Republican nominee Michael P. Farris as an extremist who had once lambasted the “godless” public education system. At rallies, she was introduced as co-chairman of the group “Republicans for Beyer.” She endorsed Clinton in 2016.

Decades earlier, as her husband was running for governor, The Post asked Mrs. Holton, who described her main activity as “mothering,” if she would ever run for public office.

“You need three things to run for office,” she said, smiling. “They are self-sacrifice, dedication to one thing, and ham. The only one I have is ham.”

