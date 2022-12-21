Franco Harris, whose ‘Immaculate Reception’ made NFL history, dies at 72

Listen Gift Article Share

Franco Harris, a Pittsburgh Steelers running back whose shoestring grab of a deflected pass in 1972 became one of the most storied moments in National Football League history, a 42-yard run for a last-second playoff victory over the stunned Oakland Raiders in what became known as the “Immaculate Reception,” died at his home in Sewickley, Pa. He was 72.

The death was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Mr. Harris was inducted in 1990. Mr. Harris’s body was found by his family on Dec. 21, but it was not immediately clear when he died. No cause was given.

The play on Dec. 23, 1972, grew to almost mythical proportions in NFL lore — studied, debated and picked over with forensic scrutiny — and turned Mr. Harris into a lifelong hero in Pittsburgh while spawning a cottage industry of memorabilia. Celebrations had been planned for Dec. 24 in Pittsburgh for the 50th anniversary and to retire Mr. Harris’s No. 32.

To some fans, Mr. Harris’s improbable catch marked the beginning of what would become a Steelers dynasty in the 1970s, giving a city a needed point of pride as the decline of Rust Belt manufacturing started to bite. Others still question whether the referees made the wrong call.

The pass, some contend, may have hit only Steelers running back John “Frenchy” Fuqua and not touched the Oakland defender, safety Jack Tatum. That would have ended the play right there — an incomplete pass — under the rules in those days prohibiting a pass to be tipped from one offensive player to another.

“It’s still hard to say what really happened,” Mr. Harris once said.

But there’s no dispute over Mr. Harris’s contributions during his career as a cornerstone of the Steelers. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, he was not known for speed, but he compensated with quick moves and an ability to slip tacklers.

Mr. Harris was part of four Super Bowl victories, including being named MVP in the 16-6 Super Bowl IX win over the Minnesota Vikings in 1975. In that game, Mr. Harris ran for 158 yards — more than the entire Minnesota offense — and scored a touchdown.

He amassed a total of 12,120 yards, with Pittsburgh from 1972 to 1983 and a final season with the Seattle Seahawks before his retirement.

None of those yards will be remembered more than the ones covered at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh on that 40-degree afternoon in late December. The Steelers were down 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10. There were 22 seconds left and the goal line was 60 yards away.

Quarterback Terry Bradshaw took the snap. He ducked under an Oakland pass rusher.

“Bradshaw, trying to get away,” said NBC play-by-play announcer Curt Gowdy.

Bradshaw heaved a pass to Fuqua, who was closely covered near at the Oakland 35-yard line by Tatum. They collided just as the ball reached them.

“And his pass is … broken up by Tatum,” said Gowdy.

“Picked off!” he then cried. Five seconds were left on the game clock.

Mr. Harris, who was running toward the play, reached down and snatched the ball inches from the turf near the 42-yard line. He barely broke stride. Some of the Oakland players were clapping, thinking it was incomplete. They were caught flat-footed as Mr. Harris raced toward the left sideline, just ahead of Oakland’s Jimmy Warren as he tried to push him out of bounds.

“Franco Harris has it, and he’s over,” Gowdy gasped. “What?”

Fans jumped onto the field. The ball was scooped up by a fan, Jim Baker, who would later turn down many offers to buy it. The Raiders players stood frozen in disbelief.

One ref had signaled it was a touchdown. It took a few minutes to confer with others. The question was whether the ball touched only Fuqua or if it hit the ground before Mr. Harris pulled it in.

The ruling on the field stood. Steelers 13, Raiders 7. The Steelers, however, lost the AFC championship game to the Miami Dolphins, 21-17. Mr. Harris rushed for 76 yards in that game.

Even with the football world still buzzing about the catch, no name for the play immediately stuck. Some sportswriters called it a “miracle reception” or simply “the catch.” By 1974, the “Immaculate Reception” took hold, a bit to the dislike of team owner Art Rooney, who thought it was too irreverent.

“Once it was dubbed the ‘Immaculate Reception’ it kind of took on a life of its own,” said former Steelers public relations director Joe Gordon in a 2012 documentary “The Immaculate Reception” as part of “A Football Life” series.

It also became a point of fixation for those wondering if the refs blew the call. Tatum, who died in 2010, always said he never touched the ball. Fuqua remained cagey. When asked if the ball hit him, he had a stock reply: “Maybe, maybe not.”

A former CIA director, Michael Hayden, even devoted some personal time to examine footage and photos. He had no problems with the touchdown call.

“The Raiders can see it as a crime, and the Steelers can see it as the hand of God,” said Neil Zender, who produced the 2012 documentary.

Mr. Harris’s career-defining moment haunted Oakland Raiders coach John Madden for decades. “That play bothered me then, it bothers me now,” he said in 1986, “and it will bother me until the day I die.”

Italian American heritage

Franco Harris was born in Fort Dix, N.J., on March 7, 1950, and grew up in Mount Holly, N.J. His Italian mother met his father, an Army sergeant, when he was stationed in Italy during World War II. Mr. Franco’s Italian American lineage later spurred a famous Steelers fan entourage known as “Franco’s Italian Army,” whose headquarters was a Pittsburgh pizzeria.

Mr. Franco was a star at baseball and basketball but did not concentrate on football until his sophomore year in high school after his older brother, Mario, received a full football scholarship to play at Glassboro (N.J.) State College (now Rowan University).

When his own scholarship offers poured in, Mr. Harris chose Pennsylvania State University in part, he said, because the school did not have athletes’ dormitories. That appealed to his sense of personal independence. Mr. Harris’s work ethic was prized by Coach Joe Paterno, but Mr. Harris’s habit of running late — what one sportswriter called “Franco Time” — frustrated the coach.

Mr. Harris was dropped from the starting lineup of the 1972 Cotton Bowl after he showed up late for practice. Penn State crushed Texas, 30-6.

The Steelers selected him with the 13th pick of the 1972 NFL draft. In 1984, after 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, Mr. Harris signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawk but appeared in only eight games and rushed for a total of 170 yards.

After retiring from football, Mr. Harris became involved in food-related business ventures, including acquiring Baltimore-based Parks Sausage Co., one of the oldest Black-owned companies in the country. He sold his interest in the company in 1998.

He later was involved in community and philanthropic activities in the Pittsburgh area. In 2008, he became chairman of Pittsburgh Promise, which provides scholarships for graduates from the city’s public schools. He lost the position, however, after publicly defending Paterno amid a child sex-abuse scandal involving former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and a son, Dok.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, two lifelike statues stand side by side. One is George Washington. The other portrays Mr. Harris, crouching over to make the “Immaculate Reception.” It makes perfect sense in Pittsburgh.

“To people who aren’t from here, they are like, ‘What?’” Bill Crawford, a host on Pittsburgh’s WDVE radio, said in the “Immaculate Reception” documentary. “The father of our country and a guy who caught a football off somebody’s helmet.”

Cindy Boren contributed to this report.

