Elayne Jones, pathbreaking timpanist, dies at 94

Elayne Jones, a Black timpanist who helped break the color barrier in classical music when she won a coveted seat in the San Francisco Symphony in 1972, only to lose her bid for tenure in a divisive dispute that focused national attention on equality in the arts, died Dec. 17 at her home in Walnut Creek, Calif. She was 94.

The cause was dementia, said her daughter Cheryl Stanley.

As an African American and a woman, Ms. Jones confronted dual obstacles as she embarked on a career after completing her studies at the Juilliard School in 1949.

In that era, a New York Times reporter noted in a 1965 profile of Ms. Jones, Black musicians were accepted as jazz artists, and women were welcomed as harpists. Other musical genres and instruments seemed all but closed. The drums, in particular, were regarded as the domain of men.

Ms. Jones nevertheless became an in-demand freelance musician in New York in the 1950s and ’60s. She was the first African American orchestral musician to play with the New York Philharmonic and performed extensively with the New York City Opera. She found an influential mentor in conductor Leopold Stokowski, who selected her for the American Symphony Orchestra, which he formed in 1962.

She had amassed nearly a quarter-century of experience by 1972, when she was hired by the San Francisco Symphony, then under the direction of conductor Seiji Ozawa.

Ms. Jones won her spot — a pinnacle of success in the classical music world — in what is known as a blind audition, in which aspirants perform behind a screen. Black musicians including Ms. Jones had fought to institutionalize blind auditions in classical music so that they could be judged on their talent rather than by their race.

“I wouldn’t have gotten the job if the screen wasn’t in play,” Ms. Jones told Grace Wang, a professor at the University of California at Davis who documented her story in the online publication Boom California. “I’m the recipient of a thing that I worked on.”

Her selection for the San Francisco Symphony made her, according to the Times, the only African American musician occupying a principal chair in a major American orchestra at the time.

Ms. Jones’s debut received a highly complimentary review in the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Sensational! Absolutely sensational,” music critic Heuwell Tircuit wrote, according to Wang’s account. “Clean articulation, fine intonation, and technical savvy — a particularly fine roll, smooth as butter — rich tonal sensibility, and what was really mind blowing, she phrases.”

But two years later, after a standard probationary period, a seven-man committee of the orchestra’s musicians denied tenure to Ms. Jones and a Japanese-born bassoonist, Ryohei Nakagawa.

“I’ve worked so hard all these years,” Ms. Jones told the Times. “I’ve had good vibes everywhere. Now I wonder what the hell is wrong, and what do I do that’s so wrong? … Was it because I was a woman or a Black? Or both?”

Ms. Jones filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging her rejection. A judge ordered the matter returned to the orchestra players’ committee, which again denied her request for tenure. While Ozawa supported her during the first vote, he rescinded his support amid the second.

Some observers regarded the matter as a power struggle between the orchestra members and Ozawa, who soon left San Francisco to focus on his duties at the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Others saw the denial of tenure to Ms. Jones as a point of artistic judgment, however subjective.

San Francisco Examiner arts critic Alexander Fried wrote in 1975 that “the symphony at its very best does not outclass her,” but that “even seasoned musicians and symphony players differ about Ms. Jones’s musical art and craft, notably on the point of playing immaculately in tune.”

To Ms. Jones and her supporters, her rejection was a display of rank bias. She sued again, alleging discrimination on the basis of her race and sex. The case was dismissed.

Elaine Viola Jones — she changed the spelling of her first name after seeing it misspelled and deciding that she liked it with the “y” — was born in Harlem on Jan. 30, 1928.

Both her parents were immigrants from Barbados. By some accounts her father had worked as a newspaperman; by others he was an artist. In the United States, he became a porter and worked on subways.

Her mother played the piano and was “lured to the States under the guise that she could be a concert pianist,” according to Ms. Jones’s daughter. She ultimately subsisted on domestic work and was her daughter’s first piano teacher.

“My mother always said to me, ‘Laynie, you’re going to do something respectable. You’re not going to clean White people’s floors!’” Ms. Jones recalled years later in an interview with the Percussive Arts Society. “So I started studying piano at the age of six.”

Ms. Jones explored the violin and brass instruments as well before being guided to the drums.

“There may have been a link with the mistaken notion that all Black folks have rhythm,” she said. “As luck would have it, I took to drums like a duck takes to water. As much as I enjoyed the piano, the experience of playing with other people in an orchestra was so profound and beautiful. Drums are more sociable than piano.”

After attending the prestigious High School of Music and Art in New York, Ms. Jones received a scholarship to study at Juilliard. She received a diploma in timpani in 1948 and a postgraduate diploma in percussion in 1949 under the direction of Saul Goodman.

In the early years of her career, Ms. Jones was routinely subjected to the indignities of segregation. When she traveled on tour, she had no choice but to sleep in motels restricted to African Americans while her White colleagues slept in finer accommodations. A doorman at a Chicago theater once stopped her from entering the stage door because of her race.

“Being Black is worse than being a woman in everything except baseball, football and basketball,” she told the Afro-American in 1973. “I had to prove that music could be played by anyone who loves it. And I never let anything stand in my way. It’s been a terrible burden because I always felt I had to do better; that I wouldn’t be allowed the lapses other musicians have.”

Ms. Jones’s marriage to George Kaufman ended in divorce.

Besides her daughter, of Walnut Creek, Ms. Jones’s survivors include a son, Stephen Kaufman, a traveling musician and performance artist known as Thoth, currently residing in Mexico; another daughter, Harriet Kaufman Douglas of Akosombo, Ghana; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

After leaving the San Francisco Symphony, Ms. Jones went on to a long career with the orchestra of the San Francisco Opera, retiring in 1998. She wrote a memoir, “Little Lady With a Big Drum,” published in 2019.

By pursuing her work, she said, “I wasn’t just playing music; I was making a statement. This would be my new objective: to try to change the way women and Blacks were treated.”

