Notable deaths of 2022

But a death may also mark the loss of a younger part of ourselves. To anyone who grew up watching “Leave It to Beaver,” the wholesome 1950s sitcom forever in syndication, Wally Cleaver, played by actor Tony Dow, was the all-American big brother. If Dow and thus Wally — the cool guy, the protective one — is no longer there, a piece of childhood is gone for the generations who loved him.

Obituaries are almost always about more than they seem. The death of a single person might represent the passage of an entire era — with Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reign in the history of the British monarchy, or with Mikhail Gorbachev, the defrosting of the Cold War.

This year marked the end of many lives that helped define postwar culture, an era that was hardly the idyll presented in shorthand lore. Jerry Lee Lewis, who married his underage cousin, provided a new musical beat for lust and rebellion. Marsha Hunt, a onetime screen sweetheart, lost her movie career to the injustices of the anti-communist witch hunt. Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first Black leading man in mainstream film, pointed the way toward social progress, while Autherine Lucy Foster, an African American student who faced mobs and death threats when she enrolled at the University of Alabama in 1956, showed how far society off-screen had yet to go.