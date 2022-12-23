Notable deaths of 2022

This year marked the end of many lives that helped define postwar culture, an era that was hardly the idyll presented in shorthand lore. Jerry Lee Lewis, who married his underage cousin, provided a new musical beat for lust and rebellion. Marsha Hunt, a onetime screen sweetheart, lost her movie career to the injustices of the anti-communist witch hunt. Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first Black leading man in mainstream film, pointed the way toward social progress, while Autherine Lucy Foster, an African American student who faced mobs and death threats when she enrolled at the University of Alabama in 1956, showed how far society off-screen had yet to go.
The deaths that unfolded this year also showed just how much did change in the ’60s and ’70s. Jean-Luc Godard broke all cinematic rules. Loretta Lynn gave powerful voice to women. Nichelle Nichols stood out as a Black female officer on “Star Trek.” Sam Gilliam moved beyond traditional boundaries in art. Bill Russell proved transcendent on the basketball court. They — and their obituaries — inspire and challenge, giving space for complexity and contradiction.
Richard Leakey
Jan. 2, age 77 | A member of a renowned family of fossil hunters in Kenya, who discovered skeletal remains that illuminated the study of human origins and became a best-selling author, television host and a powerful voice for the preservation of African wildlife. | Read more
Beatrice Mintz
Jan. 3, age 100 | A scientist, who in decades of single-minded devotion to her research, produced seminal findings about cancer, how it develops, how it may be treated and the genetics underlying those discoveries. | Read more
Peter Bogdanovich
Jan. 6, age 82 | An Oscar-nominated director, who was part of the vanguard of New Hollywood filmmakers who helped reinvigorate American cinema, gaining wide popularity with 1970s movies such as “The Last Picture Show,” “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Paper Moon” before suffering a string of personal and professional calamities. | Read more
Sidney Poitier
Jan. 6, age 94 | The first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, and who forever changed the perception of African Americans in movies with his powerful and charismatic screen presence. | Read more | See more photos
Marilyn Bergman
Jan. 8, age 93 | An Oscar-winning lyricist, who collaborated with her husband, Alan Bergman, on some of the most enduring pop songs heard at the movies, among them “The Way We Were” and “The Windmills of Your Mind.” | Read more
Bob Saget
Jan. 9, age 65 | A Jekyll-Hyde comedian, who gleefully veered from the wholesome to the profane, offering fatherly advice on “Full House,” hosting the family-friendly clip show “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and telling some of the dirtiest jokes imaginable in his stand-up sets and cable television specials. | Read more
Maria Ewing
Jan. 9, age 71 | A multifaceted American mezzo-soprano, known for the dramatic intelligence and intensity she brought to a broad sweep of parts on the world’s leading operatic stages. | Read more
Ronnie Spector
Jan. 12, age 78 | The leader of the Ronettes, who sang about teen love in a voice that might last forever and the 1963 hit “Be My Baby.” | Read more
Charles E. McGee
Jan. 16, age 102 | A retired Air Force brigadier general, who flew combat missions in three wars and broke racial barriers as a Tuskegee Airman, serving in an all-Black unit during World War II and helping inspire the next generation of aviators with his fortitude and courage. | Read more
André Leon Talley
Jan. 18, age 73 | An influential editor, who rose from an impoverished childhood in the segregated South to become one of the few African Americans on the mastheads and red carpets of the fashion world. | Read more
Meat Loaf
Jan. 20, age 74 | The singer, whose soaring, near-operatic rock anthems and megaselling “Bat Out of Hell” album made him an unexpected pop star of the 1970s and 1980s and whose many acting roles included an integral part in the cult movie classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” | Read more | See more photos
Louie Anderson
Jan. 21, age 68 | The comedian and actor, who mined laughs from his Minnesota upbringing and his girth for more than four decades and who won an Emmy Award in 2016 as the unlikely matriarch on the quirky, earnest TV comedy “Baskets.” | Read more
Betty Davis
Feb. 9, age 77 | A free-spirited, genre-busting funk singer, who influenced generations of artists with her libidinous stage presence, bluesy melodies and bold, uninhibited lyrics about sex, love and desire. | Read more
Charley Taylor
Feb. 19, age 80 | A Hall of Fame wide receiver, who finished his career in 1977 as the NFL’s all-time leading pass catcher and whose elegance and elusiveness made him one of Washington’s most acclaimed football stars. | Read more
Autherine Lucy Foster
March 2, age 92 | She faced racist mobs and death threats as the first Black student to attend the University of Alabama, and who was suspended and ultimately expelled by a school board that was unable or unwilling to ensure her safety. (Pictured, center) | Read more
William Hurt
March 13, age 71 | A leading man of 1980s Hollywood who rose to stardom as a cocky but indolent lawyer in “Body Heat,” won an Oscar for playing a gay man jailed under a South American dictatorship in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and later established himself as a versatile, mold-breaking character actor. | Read more
Madeleine K. Albright
March 23, age 84 | The first female secretary of state, who came to the United States as an 11-year-old political refugee from Czechoslovakia and decades later was an ardent and effective advocate against mass atrocities in Eastern Europe while serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. | Read more | See more photos
Dirck Halstead
March 25, age 85 | A photojournalist, who chronicled the first and final stages of the Vietnam War and whose presidential images included the departure of Richard M. Nixon from the White House and the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan. | Read more
Taylor Hawkins
Age 50 | The longtime drummer, who was a rhythmic force behind the Foo Fighters, a multiple-Grammy-winning group that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. | Read more
Bobby Rydell
April 5, age 79 | A pompadoured, velvet-voiced teen idol of rock-and-roll’s early years, who recorded more than two dozen hit singles, was featured in the 1963 movie musical “Bye Bye Birdie” and maintained a decades-long career as a crooner on the nightclub circuit. | Read more
Mimi Reinhard
Age 107 | A secretary, then known as Carmen Weitmann, who typed the names of more than 1,000 Jewish people — including her own and those of two friends — to create what became known as “Schindler’s List,” and who called herself a “schreibkraft,” or typist. | Read more
Gilbert Gottfried
April 12, age 67 | A comedian with a signature honking voice, who delighted in shocking his audiences with pointedly crude material and who achieved greater renown in film and on TV commercials. | Read more
Guy Lafleur
April 22, age 70 | The swift-skating Canadiens winger, whose scoring prowess helped preserve Montreal’s National Hockey League dynasty throughout the 1970s. | Read more
Orrin G. Hatch
April 23, age 88 | The conservative Utah Republican, who came out of political nowhere to win a U.S. Senate seat in 1976 and ended his career 42 years later as the longest-serving Republican in the chamber’s history and one of his party’s most influential lawmakers of recent decades. | Read more
Naomi Judd
Age 76 | The singer, who topped the country music charts in the 1980s and early 1990s with her daughter Wynonna in the Grammy-winning singing duo the Judds. | Read more
Vangelis
May 17, age 79 | The self-taught, Oscar-winning Greek composer, who piloted a dashboard of synthesizers through the New Age and into the cinema, most notably with catchy, cosmic scores for “Chariots of Fire” and “Blade Runner.” | Read more
Roger Angell
May 20, age 101 | An editor and baseball writer at the New Yorker, who, in his role as a fiction editor, helped mold the stories of generations of writers. As a sportswriter, he was enshrined in the writers’ wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. | Read more
Ray Liotta
May 26, age 67 | Actor best known for his menacing, tough-guy roles in “Something Wild” and the mob drama “Goodfellas,” who also had a significant supporting part in the baseball fantasy film “Field of Dreams.” | Read more
Paul Sorvino
Age 83 | A would-be opera singer that sculpted and wrote poetry, starred as a mob boss in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” and showed his range while playing Henry Kissinger in “Nixon” and a left-wing intellectual in “Reds” and went on to deliver one of the most gripping performances of his career, alongside co-stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Ray Liotta. | Read more
Willie Lee Morrow
June 22, age 82 | A barber turned entrepreneur, who helped popularize tools such as the Afro pick and styles including the one dubbed the Jheri curl over more than half a century as an innovator in Black hair care. | Read more
Sam Gilliam
June 25, age 88 |An artist, who helped redefine abstract painting by liberating canvas from its traditional framework and shaking it loose in lavish, paint-spattered folds cascading from ceilings, stairwells and other architectural elements. | Read more | See more photos
Margaret Keane
June 26, 94 | The painter, whose portraits of children with big, sad eyes became an art-world phenomenon in the 1960s and whose husband falsely took credit for her work for years.| Read more
Sonny Barger
June 29, age 83 | The bigger-than-life godfather of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, who was equal parts brawler, bully, braggart, rule breaker and shrewd huckster of his own outlaw mystique. | Read more
James Caan
July 6, age 82 | A Hollywood leading man of the 1970s, who memorably displayed his tough-guy screen presence as the trigger-happy Mafioso Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” but who also proved, beyond his macho exterior, a versatile performer of wry expressiveness and unexpected vulnerability. | Read more | See more photos
Shinzo Abe
July 8, age 67 | The longest-serving prime minister of Japan, who sought to revive the country as an economic and military power to confront China’s rising influence. | Read more | See more photos
Ivana Trump
July 14, age 73 | The Czech immigrant, who was the first wife of Donald Trump during his rise to prominence as a celebrity and real estate investor in the 1980s and was the mother of his three eldest children. | Read more | See more photos
Claes Oldenburg
July 18, age 93 | A Swedish-born artist, whose “soft sculptures” of hamburgers and ice cream cones and oversized renderings of everyday things — including lipsticks and binoculars as big as buildings — made him a leading force in pop art. | Read more | See more photos
Diana Kennedy
July 24, age 99 | A British-born cookbook author and expatriate, who became one of the world’s leading experts on authentic Mexican cuisine, influencing generations of chefs and deploring Americans’ fast-food experience of wan tacos and overseasoned enchiladas. | Read more
Tony Dow
July 27, age 77 | An actor, who endeared himself to millions of TV viewers as Wally Cleaver, the all-American big brother on the wholesome sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” | Read more
Nichelle Nichols
July 30, age 89 | An actress, whose role as the communications chief Uhura in the original Star Trek franchise in the 1960s helped break ground on TV by showing a Black woman in a position of authority and who shared with co-star William Shatner one of the first interracial kisses on American prime-time television. | Read more
Bill Russell
July 31, age 88 | The cornerstone of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1950s and 1960s, he won enduring renown as the most successful player in the history of team sports. When the Celtics named him head coach in 1966, he became the first Black man to hold that role in a major professional sport in the United States. | Read more | See more photos
Vin Scully
Aug. 2, age 94 | The Los Angeles Dodgers announcer, whose soothing delivery, exhaustive knowledge of the game, masterful powers of description and Ripkenesque indefatigability made him the best-known and best-loved baseball broadcaster of the past 50 years. | Read more
Raymond Damadian
Aug. 3, age 86 | A doctor, who helped revolutionize medical diagnostics by developing the first magnetic resonance imaging machine and who later became so embittered after the Nobel Prize went to two other pioneers in MRI technology that he took out full-page newspaper ads to denounce the decision. | Read more
David McCullough
Aug. 7, age 89 | The historian, best-selling author and two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, who brought to life the grand sweep of time and place. | Read more
Olivia Newton-John
Aug. 8, age 73 | The dulcet-voiced singer from Australia, who became a country-pop, folk-pop, rock-pop, disco-pop sensation in the 1970s, starred in the Hollywood musical juggernaut “Grease” and underwent a sultry makeover with her megaselling 1981 record “Physical.” | Read more | See more photos
Nicholas Evans
Aug. 9, age 72 | The British novelist, whose literary debut, “The Horse Whisperer,” became a publishing phenomenon, selling more than 15 million copies and leading to a hit movie adaptation by Robert Redford. | Read more
Wolfgang Petersen
Aug. 12, age 81 | The German filmmaker, whose 1981 drama “Das Boot” earned global acclaim for its humane depiction of U-boat sailors during World War II, and who later had a long Hollywood career directing action-driven blockbusters including “Air Force One,” “The Perfect Storm” and “Troy.” | Read more
Anne Heche
Aug. 14, age 53 | The actress, whose roles ranged from a stress-ball White House aide in “Wag the Dog” to a Bates Motel stabbing victim in a remake of “Psycho,” but who claimed she was “blacklisted” from major studio projects in the late 1990s after she and Ellen DeGeneres broke ground as a celebrity same-sex couple. | Read more | See more photos
Clayton Jacobson II
Aug. 18, age 88 | A banker and dirt-bike racer, who grew tired of crashing into the ground at high speeds and decided to build what he called “a motorcycle for the water,” inventing a stand-up personal watercraft that evolved into the modern jet ski. | Read more
Mable John
Aug. 25, age 91 | A soul and blues singer, who became one of the first female recording artists signed to the Detroit label that became Motown and who later served as the lead singer in Ray Charles’s background vocal group the Raelettes. | Read more
Roland Mesnier
Aug. 26, age 78 | The French-born pastry chef, who whipped up desserts for five presidents and dignitaries over a quarter of a century in the White House and boasted of never serving the same dish twice. | Read more
Mikhail Gorbachev
Aug. 30, age 91 | The last leader of the Soviet Union, who embarked on a path of radical reform that brought about the end of the Cold War, reversed the direction of the nuclear arms race and relaxed Communist Party controls in hopes of rescuing the faltering Soviet state but instead propelled it toward collapse. | Read more | See more photos
Diane Noomin
Sept. 1, age 75 | A feminist cartoonist, who challenged the boys club of underground comics and created DiDi Glitz, a big-haired, hard-drinking single mom obsessed with interior decorating. | Read more
Bernard Shaw
Sept. 7, age 82 | A journalist, who left network TV in 1980 for the uncertainty of anchoring at the first 24-hour cable news network — CNN — and whose steady-under-missile-fire coverage from Baghdad during the 1991 Persian Gulf War helped elevate the outlet to global prominence. | Read more
Anne Garrels
Sept. 7, age 71 | A broadcast correspondent, who was expelled from the Soviet Union, covered Central America’s civil wars and brought NPR listeners into the heart of Baghdad during the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. | Read more
Marsha Hunt
Sept. 7, age 104 | The Hollywood actress, who played all-American girlfriends, wives and mothers during the wartime 1940s and saw her career wither after protesting the House Un-American Activities Committee’s witch hunt into communist activity in the film industry. | Read more
Queen Elizabeth II
Sept. 8, age 96 | The seemingly eternal monarch, who became a bright but inscrutable beacon of continuity in the United Kingdom during more than seven decades of rule. | Read more | See more photos
Ramsey Lewis
Sept. 12, age 87 | A Grammy-winning pianist, who had a major crossover pop hit in the 1960s with “The ‘In’ Crowd” and was a central figure in combining jazz with electronic music and other styles. | Read more
Kenneth Starr
Sept. 13, age 76 | A former U.S. solicitor general, who led the Whitewater investigation into the Clinton administration that began with probes into allegedly improper real estate transactions but mushroomed into wider investigations that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the House. | Read more
Jean-Luc Godard
Sept. 13, age 91 | A European filmmaker and cinematic rule-breaker, who was regarded as one of the most influential, uncompromising and at times befuddling artists of his era, once declaring “a film should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order.” | Read more
Nick Holonyak Jr.
Sept. 18, age 93 | The engineer and educator, whose development in 1962 of the first practical visible-spectrum light-emitting diode, or LED, proved a breakthrough that now has countless practical applications, including lightbulbs, mobile phones, TV sets and microscopic surgical equipment that can save lives. | Read more
Hilary Mantel
Sept. 22, age 70 | A British author who is best known for her “Wolf Hall” trilogy, a series of best-selling novels set amid the political turmoil of 16th-century England, for which she twice won the Man Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards. | Read more
Stephanie Dabney
Sept. 28, age 64 | A former Dance Theater of Harlem prima ballerina, who inspired a generation of Black dancers with her signature role as the red-plumed heroine in a modern reimagining of “The Firebird” and other performances that helped reshape classical ballet. | Read more
Coolio
Sept. 28, age 59 | An award-winning rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., who was among hip-hop’s biggest names during the 1990s and whose “Gangsta’s Paradise” that was featured in the 1995 movie “Dangerous Minds,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer, endures as one of the most-listened songs, racking up over 1 billion plays on both YouTube and Spotify earlier this year. | Read more
Charles Fuller
Oct. 3, age 83 | The playwright, who helped bring nuanced, multifaceted Black characters and stories to the forefront of American theater, winning a Pulitzer Prize in 1982 for “A Soldier’s Play,” his blistering exploration of racism and violence at a Louisiana Army base during World War II. | Read more
Loretta Lynn
Oct. 4, age 90 | The singer and songwriter, whose rise from dire poverty in Kentucky coal country to the pinnacle of country music was chronicled in the best-selling memoir and movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and whose candid songs gave voice to the daily struggles of working-class women. | Read more | See more photos
Angela Lansbury
Oct. 11, age 96 | An English-born actress, who excelled as the world’s most evil mother in “The Manchurian Candidate,” became a luminary of Broadway musical theater, and starred for 12 years as a warmhearted crime writer and sleuth in the TV series “Murder, She Wrote.” | Read more
Robert Gordon
Oct. 18, age 75 | A pompadoured singer, who played a central role in the rockabilly revival of the 1970s and collaborated with influential guitarists Link Wray, Danny Gatton and Chris Spedding . | Read more
Daniel Smith
Oct. 19, age 90 | One of the last children of enslaved Americans, who grew up hearing stories from his father, who was born into bondage during the Civil War. And, decades later, Smith marched for civil rights in Washington and Selma. | Read more
Leslie Jordan
Oct. 24, age 67 | An actor, who in addition to his roles in “Will and Grace” and “Call Me Kat,” was known for the viral Instagram videos he began posting early in the pandemic. | Read more
Julie Powell
Oct. 26, age 49 | A food writer, who at 29, started a blog about her attempt to make every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” which led to a book and the “Julie & Julia” movie, starring Meryl Streep. | Read more
Jerry Lee Lewis
Oct. 28, age 87 | The influential singer and pianist, whose unbridled performances and scandalous life defined the personal rebellion at the heart of rock-and-roll music. | Read more
Gallagher
Nov. 11, age 76 | The sledgehammer-wielding comedian, who rose to stardom in the 1980s through his cable specials and constant touring, performing unusually interactive shows in which he smashed a watermelon into pulp and sprayed audience members with bits of food and a fountain of irreverent humor. | Read more
Virginia McLaurin
Nov. 14, age 113 | The daughter of Black sharecroppers, who as a centenarian, became an internet celebrity with her exuberant dance upon meeting Barack and Michelle Obama in 2016, her moves the expression of boundless joy at seeing an African American family in the White House. | Read more
Ned Rorem
Nov. 18, age 99 | A Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and the author of more than a dozen published diaries that were remarkable for their candid entree into elite gay and artistic circles from the 1960s onward. | Read more
Joyce Bryant
Nov. 20, age 95 | An African American singer, who became known as the “bronze blond bombshell” of the 1950s, electrifying nightclub audiences with her sultry voice and shimmering silver hair before she abruptly left entertainment in search of fulfillment in missionary work and later on the opera stage. | Read more
Cecilia “Cissy” Marshall
Nov. 22, age 94 | A former NAACP legal secretary, who safeguarded the reputation and legacy of her late husband, Thurgood Marshall, a towering civil rights lawyer who became the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. | Read more
Irene Cara
Nov. 26, age 63 | A child actress, who later belted out 1980s anthems of joyful creativity and freedom with the title songs for “Fame” and “Flashdance,” but then battled for royalties in a legal fight that sidetracked her career at its peak. | Read more
Jiang Zemin
Nov. 30, age 96 | A pliant Chinese technocrat, who was unexpectedly hoisted to the summit of power in Beijing after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and who led the world’s last major communist party as it harnessed capitalism to turn China into a global economic player. | Read more
Christine McVie
Nov. 30, age 79 | A British vocalist and songwriter for the rock band Fleetwood Mac, who helped shape some of the group’s hugely popular hits including “Don’t Stop” about her crumbling marriage to bandmate John McVie. | Read more
Gaylord Perry
Dec. 1, age 84 | A burly Hall of Fame pitcher, who struck out more than 3,500 batters and won 314 games while acquiring a reputation as the king of the spitball, the illegal pitch that he used — or pretended to use — while slinging his way to two Cy Young Awards in the 1970s. | Read more
Bob McGrath
Dec. 4, age 90 | A smooth-voiced tenor and actor, who was best known for his nearly 50-year run on “Sesame Street,” where he was a founding cast member. (Pictured, right) | Read more
Kirstie Alley
Dec. 5, age 71 | An Emmy Award-winning comic actress best remembered for playing high-strung bar manager Rebecca Howe on NBC’s hit TV show “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, and who also starred in the “Look Who’s Talking” verbal-baby film franchise. | Read more | See more photos
Franco Harris
Mid-December, age 72 | A running back with the Pittsburgh Steelers whose shoestring grab of a deflected pass in 1972 became one of the most storied moments in National Football League history, a 42-yard run for a last-second playoff victory over the stunned Oakland Raiders in what became known as the “Immaculate Reception.” | Read more
Photo editing by Stephen Cook, Jennifer Beeson Gregory and Dee Swann; Introduction by Adam Bernstein; Copy editing by Dorine Bethea.