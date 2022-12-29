Vivienne Westwood, provocative British fashion designer, dies at 81

Her death was announced in a statement by her namesake fashion house, which did not cite a cause.

Vivienne Westwood, the influential British fashion designer who helped clothe the 1970s punk movement and remained a style icon for half a century, died Dec. 29 in the Clapham section of London. She was 81.

Ms. Westwood transitioned from urban streetwear to couture fashion, helping dress London punk rockers like the Sex Pistols with ripped shirts and safety pins before introducing flamboyant pirate shirts and petticoats in the 1980s. She later experimented with corsets and pinstripe tailoring, creating designs that were exhibited in museums around the world, while also making headlines for promoting nuclear disarmament, vegetarianism and efforts to fight climate change.