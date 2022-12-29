Patricia Daly, nun who led moral battles in corporate world, dies at 66

Listen Gift Article Share

In 1977, a 21-year-old novice who was starting her life as a Dominican nun showed up the annual meeting of the textile company J.P. Stevens, which was locked in a fight with employees seeking union representation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The novice’s order, Sisters of Saint Dominic of Caldwell, had Stevens stock in its retirement portfolio, she had discovered. Now, Patricia Daly wanted to see how the union issue would play out at the meeting in New York.

She was stunned to find religious groups and their supporters in active protest of the company, using their holdings as shareholders as leverage to gain access and seek influence over company policies. Sister Pat — as she became widely known — returned to the convent with an appeal that would define her life and work.

“There’s a whole network here, shouldn’t we be part of it?” she told the New York Times Magazine in 2007, recounting her discussions with her superiors. “And they said, ‘OK, good, that’s your job.’”

Sister Pat, who died Dec. 9 at a health-care facility in Caldwell, N.J., at 66, became a leader across a network of faith-based groups using their power as investors to push companies to pay greater attention over issues such as climate change, labor conditions and human trafficking.

Over more than four decades, Sister Pat met with chief executives, roamed annual meetings and confronted corporate giants including General Electric and ExxonMobil as a voice of ethical stewardship. (The J.P. Stevens union standoff became the basis for the 1979 movie “Norma Rae.”)

Her successes rarely came easily and were often incremental — requiring years of steady pressure by the groups she led, including the Tri-State Coalition for Responsible Investment (now called Investor Advocates for Social Justice).

In 1999, she helped persuade William Clay Ford Jr., the executive chairman of Ford, to leave a corporate alliance that lobbied against regulations limiting greenhouse gases. General Motors and Daimler Chrysler later followed Ford’s example.

She joined efforts to press ExxonMobil for greater progress in reducing emissions linked to global warming. A shareholder resolution she proposed failed in 2007, but its more than 30 percent backing was a clear message to company leaders. In 2017, ExxonMobil put a climate scientist on its board.

“We are now, this company and every single one of us, challenged by one of the most profound moral concerns,” she said in 2007 to ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, who later became secretary of state in the Trump administration.

The Record newspaper in Bergen County, N.J, described her as an “ecclesiastical torn” — who rarely wore a habit and whose bag often had a bible, the Wall Street Journal and copies of Institutional Investor magazine. Sister Pat sought to frame her work as more of moral persuasion.

“We always felt it was a matter of engaging companies, sitting down at the table in a very respectful format … in a dialogue session, not negotiations, but a dialogue session,” she said.

Her public image, however, was shaped for years by one fiery encounter.

In 1998, she proposed a resolution at the General Electric annual meeting for the company to publicly acknowledge health risks from eating fish from Hudson River, which had areas contaminated by polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from GE plants. Sister Pat’s coalition took out a full-page ad in the New York Times with a mocking spin on GE’s slogan: “On the Hudson, G.E. Brings BAD Things to Life.”

She said the cost of the ad took a major bite from the coalition’s small budget. “We are out on a limb with this one,” she said at the time.

At the meeting, Sister Pat drew comparisons between General Electric’s claim that PCBs where harmless and the tobacco industry’s former assertions that smoking posed no serious health risks.

“That’s an outrageous comparison,” said GE’s chairman, Jack Welch.

“That is an absolutely valid comparison, Mr. Welch,” she responded.

“You owe it to God to be on the side of truth,” he said.

“I am on the side of truth,” she replied.

But her resolution failed.

‘Never backs down’

Patricia Anne Daly was born on Aug. 4, 1956, in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, where her mother was a teacher and her father worked as a freight forwarder for an import-export company.

Sister Pat recounted taking an early interest in the inner workings of global commerce. Her father once showed her a bill of lading for some fabric shipped to Jamaica to make lingerie for U.S. stores.

“He said, ‘Imagine what they must be paying people in Jamaica to make it worthwhile to ship the fabric there and back,’” Daly recalled.

Sister Pat graduated in 1976 from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., with a degree in religious studies. A year earlier, she entered the Sisters of Saint Dominic and received the habit in June 1976. She made her full profession to the order in 1984. She received a master’s degree in theology of justice from Maryknoll School of Theology in Maryknoll, N.Y., in 1982.

In addition to her activism, she taught religion and social justice at Roman Catholic high schools in New Jersey from 1977 to 1981, then served as associate campus minister at St. Peter’s College (now St. Peter’s University) in Jersey City until 1987. She also was a board member of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, an umbrella organization of more than 200 members including Sister Pat’s group.

“So much of the conversation today is from the foundation laid by Sister Pat,” said Nell Minow, vice chair of ValueEdge Advisors, which helps guide institutional investors in what is often called “ESG,” or environmental, social and corporate governance.

Sister Pat is survived by her mother Anne; three sisters and a brother. The cause of death was cancer, her order said.

In 1999, Vanity Fair named Sister Pat to its Hall of Fame as someone who “translates belief into commitment and never backs down from a fight.”

“I don’t use the God card,” she told the Chicago Tribune in 2005. “I’m not saying I’m speaking for Jesus here. But if people see the Dominicans and the Jesuits on a shareholder resolution, they’re going to say, ‘These are people with some credibility.’”

