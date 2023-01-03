Lincoln Almond, two-term Rhode Island governor, dies at 86

Listen Gift Article Share

Lincoln Almond, a former two-term Republican governor of Rhode Island and longtime U.S. attorney in the state, died Jan. 2 at 86. The death was reported in an obituary posted on the website of the Avery-Storti Funeral Home and Crematory in Wakefield, R.I. No other details about the death were provided.

As governor from 1995 until 2003, Mr. Almond expanded health-care and day-care opportunities for children, boosted funding to update neglected state college campuses, and overhauled the state Department of Economic Development to help diversify the economy and bring tens of thousands of well-paying jobs to the state.

He also successfully fought efforts to bring casinos and other expanded gambling opportunities to the state.

Lincoln Carter Almond was born in Pawtucket, R.I., on June 16, 1936, and raised in Central Falls, R.I. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1959 and from Boston University law school in 1961.

He served as U.S. attorney for more than 20 years, from 1969 until 1978 and from 1981 until 1993. He made a name for himself with a string of political indictments and drug convictions that included busting an extensive money-laundering ring run for Colombian drug lords.

Mr. Almond’s political career got off to a modest start when he was appointed in 1963 to fill an unexpired two-year term as the administrator of the town of Lincoln. He failed in initial bids for the U.S. House in 1968 and for governor in 1978.

He was the long shot who paid off in the 1994 gubernatorial campaign, besting a sitting congressman, Rep. Ron Machtley, in the GOP primary. He defeated Democratic state Sen. Myrth York in the general election.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, the former Marilyn Johnson, as well as two children and five grandchildren.

