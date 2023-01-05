Russell Pearce, Arizona lawmaker behind ‘show me your papers’ law, dies at 75

Listen Gift Article Share

Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker in Arizona who was the driving force behind the state’s landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law and other anti-immigrant measures, died Jan. 5 in Mesa, Ariz. He was 75. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His family announced the death but did not cite a specific cause.

Mr. Pearce rose to brief national prominence more than a decade ago while advocating for tougher border policies for Arizona, one of the busiest hubs for illegal immigration in the United States. He was the lead sponsor of state S.B. 1070, which required law enforcement officers to inquire about suspects’ immigration status if they had reason to believe they were in the United States illegally.

It was the toughest anti-immigration law in the nation and prompted calls for organizations to cancel conventions in Phoenix, a huge source of income for Arizona’s largest city. It was signed into law by Gov. Jan Brewer (R).

Activists in the city’s rapidly growing Latino community criticized Mr. Pearce for portraying immigrants as lawbreakers. The controversy over the law ultimately fueled the creation of local civil rights groups that registered growing numbers of Hispanic U.S. citizens to vote and become involved in their neighborhoods.

But S.B. 1070 also tapped into the fears and frustrations of others about the porous southern border and the possible effects immigration could have on their lives in metro Phoenix.

Legal challenges were filed over S.B. 1070′s constitutionality and its compliance with civil rights law, with detractors arguing that the law encouraged the racial profiling of Latinos. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the provision requiring immigration status checks during law enforcement stops but struck down three other provisions.

Mr. Pearce earlier backed other anti-immigration measures, including a voter-approved law that denied bail to immigrants who were in the United States illegally and charged with a range of felonies that included shoplifting, aggravated identity theft, sexual assault and murder. That 2006 law was later struck down by an 11-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit for violating due process rights by imposing punishment before trial.

Another law punished employers who hired workers who were in the United States illegally, drawing protests from business owners and prompting droves of immigrants to flee to other states or return to their home countries.

“Why in the world do [immigrants in the U.S. illegally] think they have a right to break the law?” Mr. Pearce told the Associated Press in 2008. “And we are the bad guys for insisting that the law be enforced? The public doesn’t agree with that.”

Amid changing demographics in Arizona, fierce community opposition to Mr. Pearce’s measures sparked a November 2011 recall election that ousted him from the state Senate, where he served as president. The year after he became the first person ever recalled from the Arizona Legislature, Mr. Pearce lost a comeback bid in the Republican primary for a state Senate seat.

Russell Keith Pearce was born in Mesa on June 23, 1947, in what the Los Angeles Times reported was a “troubled home with a severely alcoholic father.”

“In previous interviews,” the Times reported, “Pearce has recalled how he would come home and find that concerned neighbors had left groceries for the impoverished family. But the food was put to the side. His mother would not accept charity.”

At some point, according to news reports, he came under the influence of far-right author and public speaker W. Cleon Skousen.

A list of survivors was not immediately available.

Before he was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2000, then later the Senate, Mr. Pearce worked many years for the Maricopa County sheriff’s office, rising to become chief deputy to then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was nationally known for his brutal anti-immigration policies.

Mr. Pearce at one point even claimed credit for Arpaio’s infamous complex of jail tents.

Mr. Pearce later served as director of the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and more recently worked for the Maricopa County Treasurer’s Office.

