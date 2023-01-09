Russell Banks, novelist of the working class, dies at 82

Listen Gift Article Share

Russell Banks, a writer who drew from his own meager upbringing to explore the tragedy and dignity of working-class life in novels and short stories that were among the most celebrated works of fiction in modern-day American letters, died Jan. 8 at his home in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He was 82.

His death, from cancer, was confirmed by his literary agent, Ellen Levine.

Mr. Banks straddled the divide that, as he often observed, separated the people who populated his novels — characters like Bob Dubois, the New England oil-burner repairman of “Continental Drift” (1985), or Dolores Driscoll, the haunted school bus driver of “The Sweet Hereafter” (1991) — from the literati who hailed his works as masterpieces.

He sought to model himself, Mr. Banks told the Paris Review in 1998, on the 19th-century poet Walt Whitman by being “a man of the people, but at the same time writing high art.”

Mr. Banks was twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in fiction, first for “Continental Drift” and then for “Cloudsplitter” (1998), a historical novel about abolitionist John Brown’s attempt to incite a slave revolt at Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (Brown was hanged and buried at a site not far from Mr. Banks’s home.)

Mr. Banks spent periods working as a pipe fitter with his father, an alcoholic plumber, and at other times taught writing at Princeton University. Two of his works, “The Sweet Hereafter” and “Affliction” (1989), a poignant depiction of American masculinity, were adapted into acclaimed Hollywood films.

For part of the year, Mr. Banks lived in Miami Beach, where, by his account, he liked to read “over a lingering al fresco lunch and every now and then look up and peruse the passing … parade of perfectly honed and tanned human bodies and tiny dogs.”

The rest of the time, he resided in the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York, the raw and often frigid landscape that provided the backdrop for the lives of the Vietnam veterans and waitresses, snowplow operators and trailer park tenants of many of his books.

“I have a less obstructed path as a writer to get to the center of their lives,” Mr. Banks once told an interviewer. “Part of the challenge of what I write is uncovering the resiliency of that kind of life, and part is in demonstrating that even the quietest lives can be as complex and rich, as joyous, conflicted and anguished, as other, seemingly more dramatic lives.”

“Continental Drift,” which brought Mr. Banks the John Dos Passos Prize for Literature, was regarded as his first major work, although he had previously published several novels and short story collections. The book presented the intersecting stories of Bob Dubois — a character similar to Mr. Banks in his blue-collar experience — and that of a Haitian immigrant mother in what critics described as an affecting commentary on race in American society.

In “The Sweet Hereafter,” Mr. Banks again explored intersecting lives, in this case those upended when Dolores Driscoll drives her school bus into a pond, killing 14 children aboard, after she swerves to avoid what she believes to be a dog.

“I always imagined myself as a lawyer deposing those characters who were sworn to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, about what happened on that day,” Mr. Banks told January magazine. “But of course if you start talking about what happened on one day, you start talking about what happened on other days, the past, and what brought you to that point and time, and your speculations about it and digressions and so forth, and you end up telling the story.”

Mr. Banks’s novel “Rule of the Bone” (1995), about a teenage runaway named Chappie, elicited comparisons to Mark Twain’s 1884 novel “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and J.D. Salinger’s 1951 work “The Catcher in the Rye.” But the writer to whom Mr. Banks was perhaps most often compared was Raymond Carver, with his moving evocations of the working poor.

“I hate,” Mr. Banks once told the New York Times, “the kind of fiction that makes the reader feel superior to the people who are being revealed.”

Russell Earl Banks was born in Newton, Mass, on March 28, 1940, the eldest of four children. He was 2 years old when he lost the ability to move his left eye. Mr. Banks said that his father had struck him; his mother claimed — “somewhat improbably,” a writer for the literary journal Ploughshares observed — that the condition was a lingering effect of whooping cough.

Mr. Banks’s father “remains the center of my imaginative life,” the author told the London Guardian in 2000. “He wasn’t just a violent, alcoholic brute, no one is. He died in 1979, and yet he appears in my dreams two or three times a week, as he was in his mid-forties, when he was at his most powerful. He left a residue of violence my neurons are still patterned around. It’s trauma that rewires them, usually. Goodness never provides a trauma. Violence does. Abandonment does. Betrayal does.”

Mr. Banks spent part of his childhood in Barnstead, N.H., before returning to Massachusetts, where he helped support his family after his father left when Mr. Banks was between 12 and 14.

He became the first person in his family to attend college when he enrolled at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., but quickly dropped out, finding himself unable to adapt to the academic milieu.

“It was a terrible failure, a cloud of shame,” Mr. Banks told Ploughshares. “I converted that, as one often converts shame when it feels intolerable, into a political romance.”

He hitchhiked south, with the plan of joining Fidel Castro’s communist rebellion in Cuba, but ultimately stopped in Florida. (Among other problems with his plan, Mr. Banks later joked, he did not speak Spanish.)

He married, had a child and divorced, living for a period in Boston, where he became active in literary circles and began writing in earnest.

He married again and, with his tuition paid by his mother-in-law at the time, studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“It wasn’t really until Chapel Hill that race became a meaningful part of my sense of self and sense of American history,” he told Ploughshares. “It was an important kind of awakening.”

Among the honors Mr. Banks received was a Guggenheim fellowship that allowed him to live in Jamaica, where he further delved into race relations, and where he gathered detail for his novel “The Book of Jamaica” (1980).

He taught at institutions including Emerson College in Boston, the University of New Hampshire at Durham and Columbia University before joining the Princeton faculty in 1982.

Mr. Banks’s marriages to Darlene Bennett, Mary Gunst and Kathy Walton ended in divorce.

Survivors include his wife, the poet Chase Twichell, whom he married in 1989; a daughter from his first marriage, Lea Banks; three daughters from his second marriage, Caerthan Banks, Maia Banks and Danis Banks; a brother; a sister; a half sister; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Mr. Banks’s most recent books included the novels “Foregone” (2021) and “The Magic Kingdom,” released last year, both centered on protagonists who offer accounts, even confessions, of their lives as they reach the end.

Reflecting on his own life, and the gravitational force that pulled him ever back to the struggling world from which he had come, Mr. Banks said that “writing saved me by letting me leave once. But I can never go too far. All the truth I know is here.”

