Dick Savitt, tennis Hall of Famer who won Wimbledon in ’51, dies at 95

Dick Savitt, a self-taught tennis Hall of Famer who won the Australian and Wimbledon Grand Slam tournaments in 1951 but quit a year later to go into business, retiring from the world tennis circuit at age 25 to work in the oil industry and eventually on Wall Street, died Jan. 6 at his home in Manhattan. He was 95.

His son, Bob, confirmed the death but did not cite a cause.

An intensely competitive right-hander with a powerful backhand and aggressive ground game, Mr. Savitt was one of the best American tennis players of the 1950s, and among the greatest Jewish tennis players in history. “He hit what we called ‘the heavy ball,’” said one of his longtime competitors, fellow Hall of Famer Tony Trabert, in a 2011 interview with the New Jersey Star-Ledger. “He could punish you with his groundstrokes.”

The burly, 6-foot-3 Mr. Savitt rose to stardom in January 1951 while making his debut at the Australian Championships in Sydney, where he outlasted defending champion Frank Sedgman in the semifinals and beat Ken McGregor to win the title. He was the first non-Australian in 13 years to win the tournament, now known as the Australian Open, and arrived at Wimbledon five months later as an extraordinarily confident No. 6 seed.

Bulldozing his way to the semifinals, he played against fellow American Herbert Flam in a match that started terribly, Mr. Savitt recalled. Flam “began really well, was leading 6-1, 5-1 and started laughing because it was so easy,” he told the Sunday Telegraph of London. “This upset me and, at the next changeover, I told him I didn’t mind him beating me, but he’d better stop laughing. He had got me upset.”

Mr. Savitt rallied to take the set, 13-15, and went on to a relatively easy victory.

The morning of the Wimbledon final, a rematch against McGregor, he woke up at 5 a.m. “unable to sleep,” according to a United Press report, and paced his London hotel room before arriving at Centre Court, where he took just 62 minutes to dispatch his opponent. It was one of the shortest finals in Wimbledon history, and remains the last time that a male singles player has won Wimbledon on their first attempt.

The victory made Mr. Savitt only the second American man to win both the Australian and Wimbledon championships in the same year, following Don Budge in 1938. Only Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras have done it since.

Mr. Savitt rose to No. 2 in the world rankings, was featured on the cover of Time magazine and boasted, “If I am on my game, nobody can beat me. … The others are coming uphill to me.”

Yet he also acknowledged that he could be “a poor sport” at times, drawing boos from the crowd when he protested the umpire’s decisions or gave up on points at the end of a losing game. In part, he told Time, he was simply burned out after months spent traveling to tournaments across the world. “I’m over-tennised. … I want a rest,” he said. “I used to be so eager, but I never had tennis coming out of my ears before.”

Mr. Savitt went on to lose in the semifinals of the U.S. National Championships (now the U.S. Open), where he was seeded No. 1 but was hobbled by a leg infection. And while he helped the U.S. team advance in the Davis Cup, he was bitterly disappointed not to be selected for the final round against Australia. The Americans lost, 3-2, with the semiretired Ted Schroeder as his replacement.

To some, Mr. Savitt’s absence at the Davis Cup reeked of antisemitism, at a time when many tennis clubs refused to allow Jewish members. Mr. Savitt had beaten members of the Australian Davis Cup team earlier that year, his supporters noted, and he seemed poised to do so again.

Angering his team captain, Frank Shields, Mr. Savitt told reporters that he felt he was the victim of a prearranged “deal” to get Schroeder on the team. But he believed that prejudice played no role in the move, telling Sandra Harwitt, author of “The Greatest Jewish Tennis Players of All Time,” that it was simply “a bad time for me.”

Within a year, he had retired from the international tennis circuit, despite reaching the quarterfinals or better in all four Grand Slam tournaments in 1952. Major tournaments were open only to amateurs — when he won Wimbledon the previous year, he received nothing more than a shopping voucher, plus a silver gilt trophy from the Duchess of Kent — and Mr. Savitt said he simply needed a job.

“You either kept playing and taking under-the-table type payments, or you ended up teaching at a club,” he told the Star-Ledger. “I didn’t want to do that. I had to decide to keep playing a few more years or get out of the game and go to work in a normal position. That’s what I did.”

Mr. Savitt moved to Texas to work for an oil company and arrived in New York in the late 1950s, working as a stockbroker and investment adviser for firms including Lehman Brothers, Schroders and Morgan Stanley. He also continued to play in occasional tennis tournaments, in addition to mentoring younger players on the court. His proteges included students at Columbia University, which named its tennis center after him, as well as professionals such as Arthur Ashe and Vitas Gerulaitis.

For years he also played doubles with his son, Bob, winning a national father-and-son title that represented one of Mr. Savitt’s most significant victories, according to a joint New York Times interview that he gave last year with his son and his friend Bid Goswami, the longtime men’s coach at Columbia. “When they finally won in 1981 after two or three tries,” Goswami recalled, “Dick said, ‘This is bigger than me winning Wimbledon.’”

Richard Savitt was born in Bayonne, N.J., on March 4, 1927, and grew up in nearby Maplewood and South Orange. His father worked in the meat distribution business, and his mother was a homemaker.

At age 13, Mr. Savitt became fascinated by tennis while working as a ballboy at Berkeley Tennis Club in Orange. He never had a formal lesson, but said he learned the sport by watching other players and reading a how-to guide by Budge, the Grand Slam champion. He also played football and basketball, which strengthened its grip on Mr. Savitt after his family moved to El Paso, where he became co-captain of the high school basketball team and earned a basketball scholarship to Cornell University.

After serving in the Navy at the close of World War II, he enrolled at Cornell in 1946 and suffered a knee injury that essentially ended his career on the hardwood. He went on to compile a collegiate tennis record of 57-2 before receiving a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1950. That same year, he reached the semifinals of the U.S. National Championships in New York, losing to eventual champion Art Larsen.

Mr. Savitt won titles at the U.S. National Indoor Championships in 1952, 1958 and 1961. He also competed in men’s doubles — he was a two-time runner-up at the French Championships with partner Gardnar Mulloy — and won gold medals in singles and doubles at the 1961 Maccabiah Games, the Jewish Olympics held in Israel, where he later mentored top players and helped develop tennis centers.

In 1976, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Mr. Savitt’s marriage to Louise Liberman ended in divorce. His second wife, the former Annelle Hayes, a Hollywood actress turned interior designer, died in 2013.

In addition to his son, from his first marriage, survivors include three grandchildren.

Long after he retired from the competitive tennis circuit, Mr. Savitt made annual trips to Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, where he bumped into old friends but remained resolutely focused on tennis over chitchat.

“I think he prefers not to be known,” Goswami told the Times last year. “He was always very serious about watching tennis, and he didn’t want to talk too much. I remember Alan King, the comedian, had a box next to Dick’s, and when Alan was waving to the crowds, Dick would get mad and say: ‘Sit down. Sit down. This is about the tennis.’”

